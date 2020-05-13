The coronavirus response, which included shutting down most businesses in mid-March, may be pushing more Lafayette Parish residents to the brink of homelessness.
Gov. John Bel Edwards placed a hold on evictions during his stay-at-home order. However, with Phase 1 of the order expiring Friday, some renters soon may find themselves without a home.
Since March 11, 925 Lafayette Parish residents have reached out to the 211 help line with questions about housing and shelter. Most of the calls were placed in the past four weeks.
According to data from 211, in the early days of the shutdown, only 11 callers inquired about housing. In the two weeks that followed, April 1-15, 130 Lafayette Parish residents called about housing.
The calls increased dramatically after April 15. From April 16-30, 381 residents reached out to 211 regarding housing and in the first 10 days in May, another 403 inquired about housing.
Most of the calls came from the 70501 zip code, an area in the city of Lafayette bordered by Mudd Avenue, Louisiana Avenue, Moss Street and Sunset Street. In the area, which includes some neighborhoods whose residents face socio-economic challenges, 582 people called 211 about housing since March 11.
But residents from other parts of the city and parish also reached out with questions about housing and shelter assistance.
Around 121 residents of zip code 70506 — which includes the Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery school neighborhoods, part of Cameron Street, Congress Street, Eraste Landry Road, Ridge Road and Duhon Road — placed calls asking about housing between March 11 and May 10.
Sixty-one calls about housing were placed by residents of zip code 70508, which stretches from near Lafayette Regional Airport south to Milton and includes parts of Verot School Road, Camellia Boulevard, Settlers Trace, Pinhook, Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Thirty-six people called about housing issues from the 70507 zip code in the northern part of the parish that includes Pont des Mouton and Gloria Switch roads, according to the 211 data.
Another 21 calls were placed to 211 regarding housing from the 70503 zip code which stretches across a large section of the city of Lafayette, including Bendel Gardens, Rivers Bend and Broadmoor subdivisions, Acadiana Mall, Robley Drive and part of E. Broussard and Crestlawn.
Kim Boudreaux, executive director of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, in a May 12 story in The Current said referrals to the agency seeking shelter, normally around 20 a week, are up to 60 per day.
With nonprofits feeling the crush of limited funds and the upswing in demand for housing assistance, Lafayette Consolidated Government early in the coronavirus crisis received $850,000 in emergency federal Community Development Block Grant funds that can be used to help those affected by the crisis with rent. Instead, Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to distribute the money to small businesses in the form of cash grants.
Guillory said at a news conference Wednesday he'll ask the city and parish councils next week to approve his proposal to distribute grants to small businesses forced to close by the governor's orders who don't qualify for other assistance such as Small Business Administration loans and emergency disaster loans. They may include hair stylists, barbers, day spas, tanning salons, musicians and massage therapists, he said.
"We're talking about businesses with nowhere else to turn," Guillory said.
LCG is working with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to establish criteria for business to apply for the cash grants, he said, which may be supplemented by LEDA.