Harry and Kathy Lopez were among the lucky few Monday to receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Towne Pharmacy in Broussard.
The Youngsville couple said it was less painful than a flu shot and far more meaningful.
"We're quite thankful we got it," said Kathy Lopez. "I'm old and diabetic. He's old and has heart issues. So we've stayed home since March. This is an outing right here, to get this shot."
For most people in Acadiana, however, the vaccine has remained out of reach.
George Breaux, 70, stopped by Towne Pharmacy Monday afternoon after unsuccessfully trying to reach the staff by phone.
All three phone lines at the Broussard pharmacy rang continuously Monday as people from as far away as Mississippi tried to schedule appointments. All 100 of the pharmacy's allotted doses were reserved by noon.
"I'm on the waitlist now, and I live only five minutes away," Breaux said. "So I'm just hoping for a cancellation at this point. I tried to sign up online for an appointment at another pharmacy, but there were no dates available, so evidently they're booked too."
At Melancon Pharmacy in Carencro, the situation was no different.
"We were prepared for it. We knew it was coming," said David Melancon, the shop's owner-pharmacist. "The problem is, we have 100 doses to give, and we have a waiting list of about 600 people. Our phones have not shut up today. And it's unfortunate, but at this point, we're not taking any more names. We're waiting on hundreds more doses to satisfy our current list, and we really have no clue when we'll get those."
Louisiana health officials warned there would be far greater demand than availability of vaccines on Monday morning when they announced the 107 pharmacies across the state where people 70 and older could sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
There are about 640,000 people in Louisiana who are eligible for vaccination in the priority group. In addition to people 70 and older, the group includes health care workers, students and staff at health care schools, and patients on dialysis and staff at dialysis facilities. Pharmacists are also included in the group.
"Pretty much everyone understands the limited availability," Melancon said. "And the ones who did get the shot have all been very, very happy."
Each of the 107 pharmacies received only about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is given in two doses a few weeks apart.
Both Melancon and Ivan Landry, owner-pharmacist of Towne Pharmacy, said they are guaranteed to receive the second dose for those who are vaccinated this week, but other pharmacies are more likely to receive new shipments of the vaccine as they become available to keep things fair.
The Broussard and Carencro pharmacies, like others throughout the state, submitted forms through the Louisiana Department of Health for the opportunity to administer the vaccine to the public. They are among about 1,000 pharmacies in the state that are considered "ready to receive" the vaccine. The 107 announced Monday were chosen at random through a kind of lottery process.
Some pharmacies in Acadiana did not yet have the vaccine in hand by Monday afternoon. Among them were pharmacies inside of Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods locations, which are expected to receive doses on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.
About 10 of the 100 doses at Melancon Pharmacy were administered Monday. The remaining would be given on Tuesday and Wednesday.
About 50 of the 100 doses at Towne Pharmacy were gone by the end of Monday. The remaining 50 would be gone by midday Tuesday.
"People have just been so grateful to have access to it," said Jonathan Landry, the pharmacist who was dosing and administering the vaccine at Towne Pharmacy Monday. "It's been pretty disheartening having to turn people away though."
Among the lucky few were the Lopezes, who will return to the Broussard pharmacy in 28 days to receive a second dose of the vaccine.
They're hopeful it will allow them to finally see their grandchildren again and celebrate Christmas with their extended family, even if that gathering can't happen until July.
"Our family we miss. Our grandchildren we miss," said Harry Lopez. "It's to the point where if we can touch and feel somebody again, that would be nice."