+6 Louisiana to move to Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions, bars allowed to open statewide After seeing the worst spike of the pandemic recede in recent weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday moved the state into the loosest phase o…

Why the latest coronavirus vaccine poses issue for some Louisiana Catholics Louisiana Catholics may grapple not with the issue of taking a COVID-19 vaccination, but with which vaccination to take.

Bishop of Baton Rouge diocese tells parishioners Johnson & Johnson vaccine a valid choice The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge said Monday that members of his flock may, if no other options are available, receive a one-shot coro…

Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, is advising the Catholic faithful to use the Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine, if necessary, despite what the Catholic Church sees as a link to stem cells procured from long-ago abortions in its production.

In an issued statement Tuesday, Deshotel joined Catholic leaders Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, Bishop Michael Duca of Baton Rouge and Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux in advising Catholics to take the Johnson&Johnson vaccine if other vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved -- were not available in order to fulfill their roles in protecting others’ lives during the pandemic.

Very Rev. Ruben Buller of the Diocese of Lake Charles, speaking for Bishop Glen John Provost, who is recovering from COVID, said Lake Charles would follow guidelines set down by the Vatican, on which the other Louisiana bishops have based their positions. The Diocese of Shreveport did not return a call for comment.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Johnson & Johnson used a line of stem cells procured from abortions performed more than 30 years ago in the production of its vaccine, the bishops said.

But, Deshotel said, “All vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive.”

Morality of the vaccination, Deshotel said, “depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good. … In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed.”

Deshotel noted that the pandemic has been responsible for more than 2.5 million deaths globally and 500,000 in the United States. In Louisiana, almost 10,000 people have died.

“Thankfully, vaccines have been developed to reduce the spread and effects of this virulent killer,” Deshotel said.

“Being vaccinated should be considered as an act of charity toward others in our communities. I encourage all of the faithful of the Diocese of Lafayette to take this moral evaluation to heart as you make your decision to receive the coronavirus vaccinations as they become available.”