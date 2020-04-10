The novel coronavirus claimed an additional 53 lives in Louisiana, including five more in Acadiana, bringing the total number of deaths reported by the state health department Friday to 755 since the first death was reported March 9.
The Louisiana Department of Health as of noon Friday reported an additional two deaths in Lafayette Parish for a total of 12, an additional two deaths in St. Landry Parish for a total of six and one additional death in Acadia Parish for a total of four. The region accounts for 4.5% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In the health department's Region 4, comprised of Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, an additional 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, a 10% increase from Thursday, for a total of 845 cases.
Seventy-five of the new cases were in Lafayette Parish, an increase of 9% from Thursday, for a total of 330 cases since the first two were reported March 18.
St. Martin, Iberia and St. Landry parishes each had an additional 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Acadia Parish had another five cases, Evangeline Parish had four new cases and no new cases were reported for Vermilion Parish.
Orleans Parish continues to be a hot spot in the state with an additional 174 cases and one additional death reported Friday for a total of 5,416 cases and 225 deaths. The parish accounts for 30% of the deaths in Louisiana.
Jefferson Parish had more new cases and deaths than Orleans Parish with Friday's report. An additional 198 cases of the virus and seven deaths were reported in Jefferson Parish, for a total of 4,678 cases and 165 deaths. Twenty-two percent of the deaths in Louisiana were people from Jefferson Parish.