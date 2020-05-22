State health officials reported 38 new coronavirus cases in Acadiana on Friday, including 20 new cases in Acadia Parish.
That brings the number of confirmed cases in the seven-parish Acadiana region — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — to 1,986.
There was one new coronavirus death -- in Acadia Parish -- to bring the region's total to 152.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 421 new cases Friday for a total of 36,925. The number of people hospitalized in Louisiana — 867 — continued to decline after dropping below 1,000 this week for the first time in months.
There were 39 more Louisiana deaths reported Friday to bring the state's death toll to 2,545.
Cases and deaths reported Thursday include:
Lafayette Parish: 637 cases, up 6; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia Parish: 388 cases, up 4; 36 deaths, up 1
St. Martin Parish: 288 cases, up 1; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia Parish: 289 cases, up 20; 15 deaths, no change
St. Landry Parish: 247 cases, up 3; 52 deaths, no change
Evangeline Parish: 87 cases, up 4; 1 death, no change
Vermilion Parish: 50 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change