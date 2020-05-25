Things have been strange for most of us since coronavirus restrictions began in Louisiana. Maybe you've been sleeping through breakfast or scarfing down a protein bar from your home office. Perhaps you've been practicing your pancakes or treating the kids to doughnuts more often than usual.
Sometimes, it's worth slowing down for a decadent breakfast and a cup of coffee.
Here are a few worth waking up for. Promise.
The Breakfast Slider
Bourque's Specialties recently opened a Lafayette location of the Port Barre meat market that's especially popular for jalapeno sausage bread.
The Breakfast Slider uses the signature bread as a bun along with pork sausage, a fried egg and cheese for a spicy and satisfying sandwich. Get it for $4.50 at the express location in Lafayette.
If you want a more traditional Cajun breakfast, try a link or two of boudin.
Bourque's Specialties is located at 3211 Johnston St. Learn more about dining at the market or ordering takeout by visiting facebook.com/BourquesSpecialtiesLafayette or calling (337) 534-0480.
The Ragin' Rooster
Rusted Rooster has become a go-to for biscuits at the edge of the Saint Streets neighborhood and downtown Lafayette.
The Ragin' Rooster includes Bootsie's buttermilk biscuit with a hand-battered fried chicken breast topped with local pepper jelly glaze for $4.
If you have a sweet tooth, try The Couillion, which is the same as The Ragin' Rooster, except it's topped with homemade pecan praline glaze instead of local pepper jelly glaze. It's $4.75.
Looking for something a little lighter? Try the restaurant's latest offering: grilled breakfast burritos with a side of salsa.
Rusted Rooster is located at 105 St. Landry St. Learn more about dining at the restaurant or ordering takeout by visiting facebook.com/RustedRoosterLafayette or calling (337) 534-4135.
The Croque Madame
The French Press is best known for the Sweet Baby Breesus — buttermilk biscuit sliders with fried boudin balls, bacon and cane syrup — but there are plenty of other decadent breakfast options to try at this downtown staple.
The Croque Madame is filled with black forest ham, Gruyere cheese, tomatoes and herbed aioli and topped with a sunny-side-up egg and béchamel sauce. The grown-up grilled cheese is technically found on the lunch section of the menu, but it's topped with an egg and is available during breakfast hours. Get it with fries for $11.25.
If that's a little too rich for your taste, check out the restaurant's traditional breakfast sandwich, which comes with eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato, spicy chipotle aioli and choice of cheddar, Swiss or goat cheese on a warm butter croissant. It's $8.75 with a side of breakfast potatoes or cheddar grits.
The French Press is located at 214 E. Vermilion St. Learn more about dining in the restaurant or ordering takeout by visiting facebook.com/frenchpresslaf or calling (337) 233-9449.
The Nenaine Special
Johnson's Boucanière is well known for barbecue and boudin at the edge of downtown, but the Lafayette location of this Eunice grocery store also serves up some of the best breakfast in town.
The Nenaine Special is the breakfast version of the popular Parrain Special lunchtime sandwich. The boudin-stuffed grilled cheese biscuit is served with house barbecue sauce for $4.80 and is even better with a fried egg for $1.25 extra.
If you're not into handheld breakfast options, try the Boucanière Breakfast Bowl, which includes a biscuit, egg, barbecue tots and grits for $4.75. You can also customize the bowl by adding pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, boudin, cheese or barbecue sauce for an upcharge.
Johnson's Boucanière is at at 1111 St. John St. Learn more about dining at the restaurant or ordering takeout by visiting facebook.com/johnsons.boucaniere or calling (337) 269-8878.