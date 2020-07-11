Walking at graduation is so 2019.
Spring 2020 graduates at South Louisiana Community College will take their wheels to the campus Thursday and Friday, meandering down Devalcourt and through a parking area before picking up their diploma jackets and some hearty congratulations.
“We believe in celebrating our students’ achievements,” said interim Chancellor Vincent June. “We’ve sent them a beautiful SLCC commencement box with their degree, honor cord and other SLCC trinkets. We’ve sent them official transcripts, as well. There’s nice memorabilia in that box.”
But June said the two-year school also surveyed graduates about how they wanted to mark graduation, and the settled-upon means was with the ride through campus and the possibility of a combined spring-fall graduation at a later date.
“With COVID hitting in March and transitioning remotely, we were always thinking about what we wanted to do to acknowledge our students’ achievements,” June said. Students favored an in-person ceremony but the threat of COVID-19 loomed over those plans.
So more than 400 students who’ve completed their programs will take the drive at designated times Thursday and Friday; invitations have been mailed to graduates with details. Graduates — one per vehicle — can ride with family members and friends — one regular passenger vehicle only — past signage and waving faculty members who’ll offer their congratulations.
No buildings will be open on campus and there will be no pedestrian traffic allowed. Graduation gowns are optional.
But, June said, the event will be fun and should signal respect for what students have accomplished, capped by a most unusual final semester.
SLCC will livestream the event on its website for family and friends who cannot be at the ceremony.