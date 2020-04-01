The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana increase by 1,187 overnight, including an addition 41 cases and one death in Lafayette and an additional 88 cases in Acadiana.
Statewide, 34 new deaths were reported Wednesday in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, for a total of 1,273 deaths in Louisiana as of noon Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Confirmed cases in the state increased by 23% overnight, to 6,424.
In Lafayette Parish, there was a 74% increase in cases overnight, bringing the total to 159. The health department's seven-parish Region 4 saw a 32% increase in cases overnight with an additional 88 cases, including Lafayette Parish.
The only additional death was reported in Lafayette Parish, bringing it to two deaths. St. Martin Parish last week reported three deaths related to coronavirus.
Other Region 4 increases overnight by parish included Acadia, 8; Evangeline, 1; Iberia, 13; St. Landry, 14; St. Martin, 9; and Vermilion, 2.
Jeff Davis Parish, which is not in Region 4, had an additional 4 cases overnight and St. Mary Parish had another 4 cases.
The first case of coronavirus in Louisiana was reported March 9 in Orleans Parish. The first death, also in Orleans Parish, was reported March 14.
Statewide, 1,498 people are reportedly hospitalized with the coronavirus, 490 of them on ventilators.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director, Office of Public Health, said Tuesday it is too soon to release statistics on recovery rates from coronavirus in Acadiana. Most people who took the test and are confirmed to have the virus recover at home. Many others have mild symptoms and aren't tested.