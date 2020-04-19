Resource guide
- U.S. Small Business Administration: Information about coronavirus funding options; SBA products and resources; local assistance; SBA job availability; and government contracting. At www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
One Acadiana: Outlines business assistance resources; workforce assistance resources; safety best practices for employers and workplaces; live, on-demand on partner webinars; an economic recovery tool kit; coronavirus economic indicators; disaster relief funds; and regional parish contacts. At www.oneacadiana.org/covid-19-resources
Louisiana Economic Development: The state agency has set up a hotline at (833) 457-0531 to help businesses figure out what's contained in the federal aid package and encourages email to the organization at LEDBiz@la.gov. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The agency also has business resources available online, breaking down resources by region of the state and showing links to local chambers, relief funds and efforts to support restaurants, retail and other businesses. It includes links to all of the state emergency orders, financial assistance and even arts and entertainment industry-specific financial aid. At www.opportunitylouisiana.com/covid19
- NexusLa: The organization and the Louisiana Technology Park list webinars; links to economic resources and various financing and grant programs; and workforce resources. At www.latechpark.com/covid-resources