What might have been accomplished in a single day in any another year — moving into the dorms — will consume four days at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Blame it on COVID-19.

Dawn Miller, interim director of the campus Office of Housing, said move-in will begin Wednesday and end Saturday. Students will receive an assigned move-in time, as well as some guidelines.

“Each student has a date and time to move in,” said Miller. “Roommates and suite mates will check in at different times to create some separation” and limit possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Miller said students won’t be tested before moving in their dorm rooms, but they will be screened with temperatures checked and will receive armbands when they get the go-ahead to move in.

Students will also be able to bring one person — only one — to help them move into their rooms.

“That can be overwhelming. There is so much stuff to carry at one time. Students bring a lot of stuff in,” Miller said. “When your roommate or suite mate arrives, your guest must leave. You have to give the roommates time to settle.”

She said UL Lafayette expects some 2,600 students — that’s the determined capacity — to live in the dorms, less than the 3,000 available spots so that each dorm can have some space to quarantine students should they become ill with COVID-19. There will be designated quarantine space in every residence hall.

Miller said UL Lafayette is following guidelines set forth by the UL System and the Board of Regents.

“We are ready, but we know with COVID-19 the situation could change rapidly,” she said. “We have plans and policies in place.”

She said that students must wear masks at all times on campus and that during the semester, only student residents will be able to be in the dorms at any time.

“We will not allow any non-residents,” she said.

She also said that common areas will be closed indoors to prevent groups of students from congregating.

“But the outside facilities and grounds are beautiful,” she said. “You can go outside and hang out with your friends.”

There will be ample signage to remind students to socially distance.

“There will be some socializing, but there is a fine line between what is healthy and not. We want students to enjoy their experience but want them to understand that social distancing is very important. We want to make sure they stay OK,” she said.

She said the Heritage Apartments will be among housing options available in the fall, while Harris Hall, an older dorm, will be closed because there are too few bathrooms.

Classes start Aug. 17.

Should students suspect they have become sick because of COVID-19, they will follow these steps:

• Contact student health services. Get evaluated, no matter what it is.

• Students will fill out form and health services work with them if it is determined to be COVID.

• If the student has the coronavirus, health services and the students will determine the best situation for students, including returning home or quarantining. If they stay, health services will arrange for meals to be delivered and check on them a couple of times daily.

There are many different things that can affect allergies and affect sinuses during the semester, she said.

Miller said in-person classes will end at Thanksgiving for the fall semester, but students hold 10-month contracts on their residences and can stay.