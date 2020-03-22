With a $50 million city general fund reserve and money in the parish public health unit fund, Lafayette Consolidated Government financially should weather the coronavirus crisis, at least in the short term.
But with falling oil prices in an area already suffering from oil and gas industry layoffs, businesses closed to reduce spread of COVID-19 and uncertainty over how long the virus will impact the state, LCG's long-term financial future is unknown.
"Our reserves are good," LCG Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said Friday. "But once it’s spent, it’s gone. I’m worried about the long term, but I’m not panicking."
On March 8, Saudi Arabia and Russia started an oil price war, sending prices plunging. The next day, health officials announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Louisiana.
When the number of confirmed cases in the state surpassed 100, Gov. John Bel Edwards prohibited gatherings of 50 or more people, postponing or canceling festivals and other events, and ordered a host of businesses to close, including bars, restaurant dining rooms, casinos, movie theaters and health clubs.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday ordered hair and nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors to close. Edwards on Sunday announced starting at 5 p.m. Monday a statewide stay-at-home order, which will close nonessential businesses. Guillory was expected to provide more guidance Monday on local compliance with the governor's restrictions.
It may take weeks before governmental agencies like LCG feel the financial effect because sales tax receipts are reported a month late, Toups said.
In the short term, she said, spending has increased as Lafayette Parish residents stock up on food and other supplies in response to the coronavirus, and that means more sales taxes for LCG. Even people who have lost their jobs because of the closures are spending money on supplies right now, Toups said Friday.
"But in three weeks, they won't have that money to spend," she said. "As time goes on, it gets harder."
Property owners already paid property taxes for the year, Toups said, so that money is in the bank.
The city of Lafayette's general fund has a healthy $50 million reserve. Auditors are working on the books now, Toups said. She suspects the city may have a little more money from the fiscal year that ended Nov. 1, but that won't be the case in the current fiscal year in part because of a raise employees received.
"This," she said, "just compounds the matter."
The parish general fund does not have much money in it, Toups said.
The parish's Combined Public Health Fund, where revenues from a tax is placed before distributing to the Public Health Unit Fund, Mosquito Control Fund and Animal Control Fund, will have about $250,000 in it after the Parish Council approves an ordinance transferring $500,000 to the Public Health Unit Fund for coronavirus response.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse local governments their costs of responding to the crisis, Toups said, but local government has to pay up front and is responsible for a 25% match, which can include the time health care professionals volunteer to man the 311 call center and donations of gloves and masks. Also, it can take years for those reimbursements to arrive.
There's just too much unknown at this point, she said.
"We don’t know how long this is going to be," Toups said. "We just don’t know what this is going to be like."