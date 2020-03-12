Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has called for the cancellation of all public gatherings through Sunday, including Downtown Alive, due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.
Guillory announced the decision Thursday evening in a news release, saying he is asking that all public meetings, events, programming and extra-curricular activities be canceled in "an effort to curb the potential spread of the virus."
The kickoff of the spring season of Downtown Alive, set to take place Friday at Parc Sans Souci, is among the list of events Guillory has called to cancel.
Downtown Alive organizers announced soon after Guillory's statement that the event would not take place Friday as planned due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
"Gathering a bunch of people is something we feel like we have to press pause on," said Anita Begnaud, who leads Downtown Lafayette and the outdoor concert series. "We made this decision about (Friday) for now. We hope to learn more in the next few days, but it might impact the entire season."
Just one day earlier, Begnaud had said the event would go on as planned. She said a lot of things have changed since then. What seemed safe on Wednesday seemed like a public safety issue by Thursday.
"We're already getting flack that we should have canceled days ago," Begnaud said. "In the last 24 hours, we've learned so much more, and we're expecting to learn more in the next 24 hours and the 24 hours after that. We're taking this one day at a time."
Other suspensions Guillory is calling for include, but are not limited to, all programming at public libraries, all scheduled activities at public parks and the Unified Development Code Replacement Committee meeting scheduled for Friday morning at the Rosa Parks Center.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish as of Thursday evening, but the virus has spread quickly across the state since the first case was confirmed Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening, the same day the World Health Organization upgraded COVID-19 to a pandemic.
Lafayette Consolidated Government officials consulted with public health officials, local mayors and other community leaders before making the decision to cancel upcoming gatherings. They said they will continue to monitor the on-going situation and will adjust these closures as necessary.
"We will continue to stay on top of the COVID-19 threat," Guillory said in a prepared statement. "And we will always make the decisions that are in the best interests of our community. Our main goal is to minimize the spread of this virus and prevent community spread."