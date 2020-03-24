Some Lafayette Parish businesses did not comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards' order that non-essential businesses had to close at 5 p.m. Monday to help slow or stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
"We're having a little bit of a problem with non-essential businesses continuing to operate," Jamie Angelle, communications director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said during a press briefing Tuesday.
LCG, he said, received calls all day Tuesday reporting businesses remaining open that residents believed should be closed under the governor's Sunday order.
"If you're a non-essential business," Angelle said, "you're strongly encouraged to stop your operation right now and close to the public."
LCG is trying not to force businesses to close, he said, but the only way the governor's statewide stay-at-home order will work is if people adhere to it.
Non-essential businesses that continue to operate despite the closure order are putting employees in a bind and they're reluctant to report the business or speak up to the boss for fear of reprisals, Angelle said.
Some of the reported problems were cleared up with a phone call, he said. Some cases were referred to the city police department and fire marshal's office, which can cancel the permit for the business.
The deadly coronavirus continues to spread in Acadiana and throughout Louisiana, with 216 additional cases reported in the state Tuesday and 12 additional deaths, bringing total fatalities to 46.
That's more than double the number of fatalities reported since Sunday. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the state jumped from 1,172 Monday to 1,388 Tuesday.
Lafayette Parish cases increased Tuesday to 12, up from nine Monday.
Louisiana reported its first COVID-19 case March 9 and its first death, in Orleans Parish, March 14.
Wednesday marks a week since the first two positive coronavirus tests were reported in Lafayette Parish, one of them identified first by The Advocate as Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, who lives in Lafayette and who was not hospitalized.
St. Martin Parish on Tuesday became one of 43 parishes in the state with at least one coronavirus case. Iberia Parish added a case Tuesday, bringing it to three. Acadia and St. Mary parishes each added a case Tuesday, bringing each to two. St. Landry Parish remained at three cases and Evangeline at two.
No cases have been reported in Vermilion or Jeff Davis parishes.
A drive-thru coronavirus center, opened at the Cajundome March 18, continues to process about 100 people per day.
On Tuesday, 134 people visited the site, Angelle said. Of them, 91 were tested for the coronavirus. Overall, about 1,000 people have been processed at the Cajundome site in the past week, with about 538 tested for coronavirus.
Anyone in Acadiana who thinks they should be tested for the virus first should call 311 or 534-TEST to be pre-screened. Some callers will be referred to the Cajundome for testing.
Between Monday and Tuesday, Angelle said, medical professionals manning the 311 line handled 459 calls. Of those, 79 were referred to the Cajundome, nine were referred to a hospital emergency room, seven were advised to visit an urgent care facility, 29 were told to see their primary doctor, two were sent home for care and 26 were given general information about the virus.
For general information, residents should call 211.
The Cajundome screening site will be open from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Visitors must bring a valid ID and an insurance card, if they have insurance.