An Acadiana family that pleaded for plasma donations over the holiday weekend has found matches that could help two teenagers recover from the novel coronavirus.
Brothers David and Jacob Lemaire are hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to public social media posts by their father.
Mark Lemaire turned to Facebook over the weekend to ask for prayers and donations in the form of convalescent plasma from B- donors who have recovered from the coronavirus.
Monday afternoon, Mark Lemaire shared another update, saying both of his sons will receive the plasma they need.
Jacob Lemaire, who is entering his senior year at Teurlings Catholic High School, is receiving donated plasma in the intensive care unit at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, his dad wrote.
"Last night they were able to wean him off BiPap," Mark Lemaire wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "He's asking for a Darrel's poboy so must be feeling better. He is receiving plasma today."
David Lemaire, who graduated from Teurlings last year, is set to receive donated plasma soon in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He was transported to the hospital by helicopter Sunday night, his father wrote.
"David was lifeflighted to Ocshner in New Orleans last night," Mark Lemaire wrote in the Monday Facebook update. "He has been stabilized and they are prepared to begin ECMO if his condition deteriorates any further."
Mark Lemaire thanked the community for the overwhelming support from potential donors. He continues to ask for prayers for his sons' recovery.
Teurlings Catholic has also posted updates on social media, asking students and alumni, along with their friends and families, to come together in prayer as the Rebel brothers continue to fight the virus.