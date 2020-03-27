The Lafayette Parish School System will be shifting its meal delivery system from a grab-and-go option to a home delivery system in the coming days as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the parish continues to rise.
Eligible students will be provided a box of 10 or more easily prepared, shelf-stable meals delivered to their home for free. Students who receive free or reduced price lunch or who attend a school in the Community Eligibility Provisions Program are eligible for delivered meals, the school system announced in a statement Friday evening.
The only non-CEP schools are Broadmoor Elementary, Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, Milton Elementary and Middle, Youngsville Middle, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, Early College Academy, Lafayette High and Southside High.
Families must apply to participate in the free program by April 1. The online form requires the student and parents’ names, the family’s address, the student’s ID number, the school the student attends, the student’s gender and birthdate, and contact information. The student’s ID number can be found on the LPSS parent portal, the statement said.
The form can be completed on a smartphone or other internet-enabled device. The Meals-To-You Program is a partnership between LPSS, the Louisiana Department of Education, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the district said.
School districts around the state began shuttering or revamping their meal programs this week as concerns rose about the potential exposure of staff members and families to the novel coronavirus. On Friday, parishes in Acadiana announced the first reported deaths from the disease, with one person succumbing to the virus in Lafayette Parish, three in St. Martin Parish and one in Acadia Parish.
There were 44 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette as of Friday.
Kindergarten through 12th grade schools statewide will remain closed until April 13, but LPSS schools plan to come back in session on April 20 after observing the district’s previously scheduled spring break.
The school system will continue to offer grab-and-go meals until the delivery meal system is launched. Afterward, roughly in the next seven to 10 days, the grab-and-go program will be suspended, the LPSS statement said.
The number of meal pickup sites will be reduced from 13 to nine beginning Monday. The hours were also tightened, with meals now available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The new pickup sites are:
- Alice Boucher Elementary at 400 Patterson St. in Lafayette
- Charles Burke Elementary at 2845 Ridge Road in Duson
- Duson Elementary at 301 4th St. in Duson
- Edgar Martin Middle at 401 Broadmoor Blvd. in Lafayette
- J.W. Faulk Elementary at 711 East Willow St. in Lafayette
- Scott Middle School at 116 Marie St. in Scott
- Lafayette Middle School at 1301 West University Ave. in Lafayette
- Live Oak Elementary at 3020 North University Ave. in Lafayette
- S.J. Montgomery Elementary at 600 Foreman Dr. in Lafayette