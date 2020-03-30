Positive cases of coronavirus are up 14% overnight in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Lafayette Parish saw an overnight rise of 32 cases, up to 82. St. Landry Parish reported Monday its first death due to coronavirus.

Positive cases of the virus statewide are at 4,025 as of noon Monday, an increase of 485 cases. Statewide, the death toll rose by 34 overnight, to 1,158.

Orleans Parish remains the hardest hit, with 1,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported Monday, an increase of 130 overnight. Thirteen additional deaths were reported in Orleans Parish on Monday, bringing the total to 86.

The first case of coronavirus was reported March 9 in Orleans Parish. The first death followed shortly after, on March 14, also in Orleans Parish.

Lafayette reported its first case of coronavirus March 18 and its first death March 27.

St. Martin Parish, which reported three deaths from coronavirus Friday, recorded seven additional confirmed cases Monday, bringing it to 20 cases.

Iberia Parish is at 18 cases and no deaths reported.

St. Landry Parish, which reported its first positive case March 19, Monday is at 15 positive cases and a single death.

Acadia Parish is at 11 cases and one death.

St. Mary Parish has no deaths and reported and 10 cases.

Evangeline Parish is at eight cases and no deaths.

Vermilion Parish, which recorded its first death over the weekend, is reporting three positive cases.

