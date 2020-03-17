The 8th Annual Scott Boudin Festival has been postponed until Sept. 18-20 because of the threat of the coronavirus.
Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and the festival board announced the delay in a news release Tuesday.
The festival had been scheduled for April 17-19.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced a prohibition on gatherings of 50 or more in an effort to reduce close contact among individuals that may spread the virus.
Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette officials announced its cancellation Monday.