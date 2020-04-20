For the first time since cornonavirus was confirmed in Louisiana in March, the state health department on Monday released a more detailed look at where in each parish people have tested positive.
The health department posted an interactive map online that allows users to click on each census tract in the state to reveal how many people in that area tested positive for COVID-19.
Part of north Lafayette Parish near the St. Martin Parish line, along with the Youngsville area and west of Milton had some of the higher concentrations, between 11 and 16 cases each of confirmed coronavirus. But no single census tract exceeded 17 cases.
Other Acadiana cities and parishes, including New Iberia, Crowley, northern St. Martin Parish and Franklin, saw case concentrations in the 20s and 30s in some of their census tracts.
Two census tracts in Crowley together had 50 cases of coronavirus.
In Iberia Parish, one census tract in the city of New Iberia had 33 cases of COVID-19
The northwestern section of St. Martin Parish around Arnaudville had 32 cases as of Monday.
The St. Mary Parish city of Franklin had a census tract reporting 34 cases of the virus. Last week, St. Mary Parish Coroner, Dr. Eric Melancon, said a Franklin nursing home had been hit by COVID-19. At least 23 nursing home residents and six employees had tested positive and at least three residents of the nursing home had died, he said.
The Louisiana Department of Health had been releasing the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 clusters but discontinued releasing that information a few weeks ago as the numbers rose.
Nursing homes are supposed to report cases to the health department but are not required to alert their residents or the families of residents when another patient or employee tests positive for the virus.
The Trump administration announced Sunday it will start requiring nursing homes to report confirmed coronavirus cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and will require nursing homes to tell patients and their families when another resident tests positive.
COVID-19 continues to spread to more Louisiana nursing homes and to more residents of those homes. The health department reported Monday another 128 residents of nursing homes in Louisiana have died since the previous report on April 15. As of Monday, 403 nursing home residents have died in connection with the virus.
Of the 436 nursing homes in the state, 201 or 46% have had at least one case of COVID-19. Since last week, the virus has appeared in an additional 77 homes.
The number of Louisiana nursing home residents diagnosed with the virus increased by 54% since April 15, a jump of 714 for a total of 2,034 cases.
The census tract data released Monday doesn't reveal demographic details such as age, gender or race, nor does it show where deaths occurred.
At a press conference April 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards revealed that about 70% of the people who died of COVID-19 were African American even though they make up only about 32% of the state's population. That percentage has been on the decline since. On Monday, the health department revealed that 56.25% lives lost to coronavirus in the state were African Americans.
Across Louisiana, 1,328 people have died from the virus since the first death was reported March 14, with 32 new deaths reported Monday in the state, including one in Acadiana, occurring in Iberia Parish.
Statewide, the LDH reported another 595 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 24,523.
In the seven parishes that comprise LDH's Region 4 — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion — 26 new cases were reported Monday for a total confirmed cases of 1,136.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish as of noon Monday:
Lafayette: 423 cases, up by 4; 17 deaths
Acadia: 114 cases, up by 4; 7 deaths
Evangeline: 43 cases, up by 0; 0 deaths
Iberia: 194 cases, up by 10; 9 deaths
St. Landry: 136 cases, up to 2; 20 deaths
St. Martin: 193 cases, up by 3; 12 deaths
Vermilion: 33 cases, up by 3; 1 death