University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie this week will ask the UL System Board of Supervisors to amend his institution’s five-year capital outlay budget to include four additional significant projects.

These include:

• A New Iberia Research Center Bio-Safety Level-3 Lab and animal housing planning and construction, with a cost of $24.6 million.

• NIRC Iberia BioInnovation Accelerator Good Manufacturing Practices a Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization, with a cost of $25.4 million.

• UL/LSU Health Sciences Education Collaboration Building, with an estimated cost of $35 million.

• Creation of the UL Lafayette Learning Lab at a cost of $35 million.

The request doesn't ensure the projects will come to fruition, but it reflects the multi-step process of prioritizing spending and seeking funds, both through the state and from other sources. Plans have been in development for the projects for some years, as UL approaches a decade of progress in its Master Plan.

The NIRC projects would give the research center in Iberia Parish the capacity to do more work on site with primates used during specific health-related missions, such as development of the COVID-19 vaccine. UL participated in Pfizer’s efforts to develop the vaccine, but because it was a Level-2 Lab site, it could not handle the vaccine itself, said Ramesh Kolluru, UL’s vice president for research, innovation and economic development.

Instead, the research center sent primates to Level-3 sites in other states, including Georgia, Virginia and Texas. That slowed the process of developing the vaccine by months, Kolluru said, at a time when it was needed to combat COVID-19 in the U.S.

“We did good work and helped Pfizer out of the gate,” he said, but a Level-3 Lab at the Iberia Parish site would have speeded up the process and saved more lives.

Level-2 labs do work associated with human diseases that pose a moderate health hazard in handling them, such as equine encephalitis virus, HIV and staph infections, according to the website of Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, which manufactures medical and research lab equipment. Level-3 labs handle work on microbes that can cause serious or potentially lethal disease through inhalation. Examples include yellow fever, West Nile virus and bacteria that cause tuberculosis.

The second project would advance possible plans for a contract drug manufacturing organization connected to a BSL-3 facility in the United States. The advantage is that it would lessen the nation’s dependence on drug manufacturers overseas and potentially develop a pharmaceutical industry in Louisiana, which has been identified as a strategic area of growth.

Construction of a Sciences Education Collaboration Building would be on land that UL is seeking to purchase from Our Lady of Lourdes and would involve new facilities for the school’s growing nursing program. The agreement would involve cash and exchange of land on campus and would accommodate rapid growth in the nursing school.

The Learning Lab would return a lab school to the campus for the first time since 1977. Formerly UL operated a lab school for 37 years. The school would be sited at the Coastal Fisheries Center in the campus’ research park at 646 Cajundome Blvd.

Savoie said a K-12 lab school, once in operation, would be reflective of the community population in demographics and make-up. It would require tuition but scholarships would be available to ensure a diverse enrollment. It would enable education faculty members to develop creative approaches to K-12 education.

He said the school has been in planning and development, but without a site. There was not sufficient land on the original campus to handle a school, he said, but there is ample land at the Fisheries Center site. Once the land and buildings become available, he said, the school would develop with lower grades and build out.