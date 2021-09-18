South Louisiana Community College's enrollment is running about 2 percent behind fall enrollment in 2020, mostly because of a drop in retention numbers that is likely caused by the coronavirus.
Deborah Tabchouri, director of enrollment management, said the student count 14 days after the semester’s start was 5,349 in for-credit courses at SLCC. That includes a 5 percent increase among incoming students.
SLCC, based in Lafayette, operates nine campuses.
The count also reflects robust enrollment at the National EMS Academy, which is owned by Acadian Ambulance, an SLCC partner. The EMS school, which operates several campuses in south Louisiana, offers programs for emergency medical technicians and paramedics; the latter program involves 18 months of continuous courses equivalent to four semesters.
Other programs with growing enrollment include welding, for which the demand is always robust, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, she said.
Tabchouri said this semester’s enrollment flux is based on several factors. Some students prefer face-to-face instruction, while less than 50 percent of this semester’s courses are being held in person because of the pandemic and its potential dangers. That percentage should increase to about 70 percent of the courses offered in the spring.
SLCC opened for the fall semester Aug. 16 under the specter of the coronavirus and its delta variant. Because of Hurricane Ida and this week's tropical storm, the Board of Regents is not requiring state colleges to provide their 14-day numbers until Sept. 22.
Tabchouri said because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, SLCC offered many courses this semester in virtual or hybrid formats. That would keep the courses intact if the pandemic necessitated a campus shutdown, although most students seem to feel most comfortable in a traditional classroom setting.
She said the campus experienced a retention drop because many students started in a virtual or hybrid setting and found they did not like it or could not adjust to it. She said she expects those students will return when pressures from the pandemic ease and more in-person classes are offered.
Tabchouri said she believes more students are getting vaccinated, which is not required at SLCC this semester. However, there are student check-ins at the doors and students are required to wear masks. She said students have been “very compliant” with that request.
“We require anyone entering the building to complete a health survey and to wear a mask,” she said.
Enrollment for spring courses will begin Oct. 4. The next enrollment for eight-week courses will begin Oct. 12.
Quintin Taylor, spokesperson for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the system’s 12 colleges follow state law on vaccinations and will require students to show proof of vaccination or meet the requirements for a waiver.
“The mask mandate is non-negotiable,” he said.
The University of Louisiana System has mandated proof of vaccination or a waiver before students can register for classes on Nov. 1 for winter session and spring. Taylor said LCTCS is discussing how it will handle registration before the next course sign-ups.