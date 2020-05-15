State health officials on Friday are reporting 31 new deaths from the coronavirus and 348 new confirmed cases across Louisiana, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,382 with 33,837 confirmed cases.
They include one new death in Vermilion Parish and 30 new cases in Acadia Parish, three new cases in Lafayette Parish and one in Vermilion Parish.
The seven Acadiana parishes in the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4 have had 142 deaths and 1,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March.
On Thursday, LDH reported seven additional deaths in Iberia Parish. Health officials revised that down by two Friday, leaving the parish with a total of 31 deaths.
Statewide, the health department is reporting 11,114 tests conducted by state labs, up 362 Friday, and 242,075 test results reported by commercial labs, up 11,239.
The state is increasing testing with a goal of 200,000 new tests per month as the governor allows businesses to reopen and lifted his stay-at-home order. In recent days, several commercial labs have dumped large numbers of test results on the LDH, pushing numbers up.
The number of cases and deaths for Region 4 parishes as of the noon Friday report include:
Lafayette: 543 cases, up 3; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia: 352 cases, no change; 31 deaths, down 2
St. Martin: 278 cases, no change; 22 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 244 cases, no change; 51 deaths, no change
Acadia: 189 cases, up 30; 11 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 74 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 43 cases, up 1; 3 deaths, up 1