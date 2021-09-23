Fewer than half of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have been vaccinated by this week, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, but the university expects most students will be in good standing by the time registration rolls around.

UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said 7,144 students, 47%, were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or had received one shot by Tuesday, while 1,588 students submitted exemptions to the vaccine requirements that were issued by the state Department of Health. All of those students have met the requirements to be cleared for registration for winter session or spring semester by completing the mandated process.

The Health Department issued its vaccination ruling, listing the COVID-19 as a mandatory vaccination, on Aug. 23. That was after the Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine had cleared all required safety hurdles. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were also OK’d.

The UL Lafayette administration said that week that students would have to be vaccinated or submit approved waivers before they could be enrolled for classes for the winter session and spring semester. Registration starts Nov. 1.

Students could meet the mandate’s requirement by submitting a doctor’s statement saying they should not take the vaccine because of health reasons. Or, students have had the right to submit a form that said they had personal reasons for not taking the vaccine.

UL Lafayette said the deadline for submitting the form was Sept. 20. That gave students time to take both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which is administered but once.

UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said in his State of the University speech Wednesday that 80 percent of faculty and staff had taken the vaccine. He also noted that two on campus campaigns to urge students to take the vaccine had received widespread acclaim. Students who took at least one dose of the vaccine qualified for a $100 gift card from the state. The vaccine is offered free on campus.

The university said in its statement Wednesday that 4,898 students had neither received a single dose of the vaccine nor submitted their waiver forms, while 1,562 students were categorized as “number of students who are in progress.” Maron said “in progess” may indicate compliance with the vaccination mandate but with paperwork in progress.

Dual enrollment students are not required to provide vaccination information to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Maron said.

The Louisiana Illuminator reported Tuesday that student vaccination rates among the nine UL System campuses ranged from a low of 24 percent at McNeese State in Lake Charles to a high of 76 percent at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. UL Lafayette ranked sixth among the nine campuses for student vaccinations.

UL System campuses include McNeese, UL Lafayette, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, University of New Orleans, Northwestern State, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and ULM.