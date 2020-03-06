A teacher at Lafayette Middle School is on self-quarantine after traveling abroad recently.
The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed to KATC that a teacher notified them of recent travels out of the country. Following CDC recommendations, that teacher has chosen to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution amid coronavirus concerns. The teacher has not had any symptoms of illness.
Parents and staff were notified about the situation Thursday. LPSS said the teacher has been on campus and in the classroom since returning from travel, but will not return to the school until cleared by medical professionals.
Students were moved from that teacher's classroom to another location. The room will be disinfected before anyone returns.
The CDC recommends anyone who has traveled to a country on the CDC's risk-assessed list wait 14 days before returning to school and work.
There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Louisiana.
Four teachers in New Orleans have self-quarantined after travel abroad. None have shown signs or symptoms of illness.