Athena Greek & Lebanese Food is giving away gyro sandwiches, french fries and face masks to remind people they're not alone during the coronavirus quarantine.
The express location of the restaurant, which is located inside of a gas station at 2133 Kaliste Saloom Road, has been offering free food to uniformed medical workers, police officers and firefighters for about a week.
On Monday, restaurant management announced that free gyros and fries would be offered to everyone from 1 to 3 p.m. each weekday until further notice.
The restaurant plans to continue offering free meals to uniformed workers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Athena is offering the free meals via to-go service only as a community service during a difficult time.
"It's just a way to say, 'You're not alone,'" said Athena employee Lakasha Abair. "We can get through this together."
Only 10 people will be allowed in the gas station at a time to comply with social distancing mandates. Face masks will also be provided to people while supplies last.
Learn more by visiting Athena Express on Facebook or calling 337-216-9975.
Acadiana Business Today: Can small retailers survive COVID-19? Some Acadiana business owners hoping online sales enough to make it; Acadiana business goups host Tuesday webinar for renters and landlords
Regional business organizations have scheduled a webinar Tuesday on the effects of COVID-19 on landlords and tenants.
Athena Greek & Lebanese Food is giving away gyro sandwiches, french fries and face masks to remind people they're not alone during the cor…
Can small retailers survive COVID-19? Some Acadiana business owners hoping online sales enough to make it
Like at most other retail establishments in Acadiana and elsewhere, business is slow at Big Boy Toys & Hobbies.
Oil prices got a brief boost following the decision by OPEC and other oil producers over the weekend to cut production by nearly 10 million ba…
Motivated in part by the closures of grocery stores on Lafayette’s north side, farmer Kevin Ardoin is going to work.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location