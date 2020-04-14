Athena Greek & Lebanese Food is giving away gyro sandwiches, french fries and face masks to remind people they're not alone during the coronavirus quarantine.

The express location of the restaurant, which is located inside of a gas station at 2133 Kaliste Saloom Road, has been offering free food to uniformed medical workers, police officers and firefighters for about a week.

On Monday, restaurant management announced that free gyros and fries would be offered to everyone from 1 to 3 p.m. each weekday until further notice.

The restaurant plans to continue offering free meals to uniformed workers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Athena is offering the free meals via to-go service only as a community service during a difficult time.

"It's just a way to say, 'You're not alone,'" said Athena employee Lakasha Abair. "We can get through this together."

Only 10 people will be allowed in the gas station at a time to comply with social distancing mandates. Face masks will also be provided to people while supplies last.

Learn more by visiting Athena Express on Facebook or calling 337-216-9975.