The recent coronavirus surge across Acadiana slowed slightly over the past week, based on the number of new cases and cases as a percentage of new tests.
Newly reported cases over seven days as of Tuesday were less than the weekly count on July 14, even with the inclusion of an inflated tally a day earlier — nearly half the cases reported across the state on Monday came from backlogged tests. The state did not differentiate backlog results by parish or region.
The most noticeable declines were in Lafayette and Iberia parishes, which saw 25% decreases in their seven-day case counts. The seven Acadiana parishes comprising Region 4 decreased 11.5%. Still, the weekly case count continued to increase in four of the seven parishes.
The state announced last week it would no longer report daily coronavirus data on Saturdays, and that it would instead include two days of data on Sundays.
Cases as a percentage of tests were lower in all seven parishes, though the regional percentage remained above 10% for the 20th straight day.
While cases as a percentage of tests is a common way to calculate the positive test rate, the state counts all tests — even retests by individuals who already tested positive. That typically results in a significantly higher figure.
For example, the Region 4 health director, Tina Stefanski, last week said the Region 4 positivity rate for the week ending on July 8 was 27%. But the number of new cases reported that week was 10.7% of the number of new tests.
The state also provides case and test data by collection date, which provide a more accurate look at a particular time period — though these numbers are updated a week behind the closely watched daily reports, which sometimes include cases and tests from multiple weeks. The percentage of cases to tests according to collection date for the week ending on July 8 was 16%, still well below the number Stefanski cited.
Asked last week how Stefanski arrived at her figure, the health department provided a written response:
“We know that some positive individuals are being tested multiple times. Every distinct positive test will be included when calculating percent positivity. However, one positive test is counted for each individual in our case count. As a result, attempts to calculate percent positivity using cases rather than positive tests will result in an inaccurate value,” the response reads.
An interview request with state health officials is pending.
Hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Region 4. With 287 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday, hospitalizations had increased by 45% over two weeks. There were 49 deaths reported over two weeks as of Tuesday, the fifth straight day that the 14-day death toll was in the 40s. There were 28 deaths reported in the previous two-week period.
The highest COVID-19 death toll in Region 4 over any two-week period is 56, which was recorded on April 30. From there, the two-week death count declined to as low as 15 on June 21 before rising again over the next month.