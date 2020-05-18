State health officials reported 74 new coronavirus cases in Acadiana on Monday and a single death in Iberia Parish.
Most of the 74 new cases, 59 of them, were in Acadia Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's daily report. Other new cases were reported in Lafayette Parish, eight; Iberia Parish, two; St. Landry Parish, four and Vermilion Parish, one.
LDH reported Monday 85 new tests run through the state lab and 37 through commercial labs in Acadia Parish.
In a news release Monday morning, LDH officials wrote, "There has been an increase in cases in Region 4 (Acadiana) area. The Department is monitoring this increase carefully and this recent increase is due to outbreaks at three worksites that are not open to the public. The Department is working with these sites to prevent further spread of this illness."
This may mean outbreaks in nursing homes, which have been closed to visitors since March.
In parishes with 25 or more deaths, the health department weekly releases death tolls by race. Two parishes in Region 4 have more than 25 deaths. In the past week, Iberia Parish had seven additional deaths, all listed as white, bringing the total to 24 deaths among white residents and nine among black residents.
In St. Landry Parish, one additional death was reported in the past week, a white resident, bringing its total to 10 black residents and 41 white residents dead in relation to COVID-19.
Across Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, over the past week the death toll increased by 13, including 11 white residents and two black residents. Overall, 102 white residents and 46 black residents in Region 4 have died from the virus.
Statewide, the health department reported Monday an additional 277 cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 34,709, and 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,440 with an additional 57 deaths listed as probably related to COVID-19.
The state also reported another 3,641 people have recovered, for a cumulative recovery total of 26,249, leaving 8,460 positive confirmed cases statewide.
Cases and deaths for Region 4 parishes as of the noon Monday report include:
Lafayette: 598 cases, up 8; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia: 355 cases, up 2; 33 deaths, up 1
St. Martin: 274 cases, no change; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia: 257 cases, up 59. 12 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 235 cases, up 4; 51 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 66 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 45 cases, up 1; 3 deaths, no change.