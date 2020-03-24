A flu outbreak at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this month left inmates in at least one women’s dorm fearing for their health and safety, according to interviews with four women housed in the 5D pod.
The Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, confirmed that flu cases are being treated at the jail, but declined to provide additional details, citing federal privacy laws.
The inmates who spoke with the Advocate said common symptoms included diarrhea and vomiting, which, according to the World Health Organization, are not among the most common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe. The women also suffered fever, loss of appetite and fatigue.
No inmates have been tested for coronavirus, and there are no tests available on jail premises, the Sheriff’s Office said. If inmates test negative for flu after displaying coronavirus symptoms, they will be brought to a local hospital for testing and returned to the jail in isolation while awaiting results.
Women in the 5D pod had been sneezing and coughing for weeks leading up to Thursday, March 12. More than 10 women — representing half that pod’s housing capacity — then fell ill over that weekend, said 5D inmate, Akilah Simms, who spoke with the Advocate several times by telephone and in emails conveyed through family members.
“We joked about it because we were watching the news a little bit,” Simms said, referring to the sneezing and coughing. “That was before this whole thing got so serious.”
Then, on Thursday, March 12, Simms’s cellmate came down with high fever and other symptoms. She was taken to see a nurse the following day, and then ordered to a lockdown pod called “Foxtrot,” which is typically reserved for disciplinary action, Simms said. Simms and other inmates wondered what Simms’s cellmate had done.
“That’s where all the sick people are going,” Simms recalled a deputy telling her.
One of the 5D inmates, Kaiia Archangel, said she became sick with fever and chills on Friday, March 13, but was not taken to see a nurse until Sunday, March 15. A flu swab returned a positive result, and Archangel said she assumed she would be taken to Foxtrot. But the lockdown pod was full, Archangel said, so she was left in 5D with the others.
“These people really wanted to fight me in here,” Archangel said. “Like it was my fault I didn’t get moved.”
Scarcity of soap is complicating matters, the inmates said. Small bars are handed out every Friday, and these usually last only two or three days. Additional soap and other supplies are usually available for twice-weekly purchases through commissary services.
But Simms said commissary services had been discontinued on March 10, resulting in days-long periods without soap and other supplies.
“You don’t have any soap or tissue in here. You have women on their cycles that don’t even have pads,” Simms said. “If you aren’t going to give it to us, let us order the damn soap.”
The Sheriff’s Office, responding to written questions, denied there had been any disruption to commissary services, and said that access to hand sanitizer “has increased in areas.”
The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a question as to whether inmates who tested positive for any illness had been left with the general population, and instead provided its policy on infectious disease prevention.
The policy states that inmates exposed to communicable diseases “shall be managed in a way to attempt to identify the source of the exposure and implement preventative measures.”
Another 5D inmate, Theresa Futch, said her cellmate also tested positive for flu but was not taken to isolation.
“Poor thing was in tears, she was hurting so bad,” Futch said. “She couldn’t hardly get up.”
Yet another woman who tested positive for flu received care from fellow inmates in the absence of medical attention, said Simms, who was among those tending to the sick woman. That woman, who occupied a cell by herself, was so severely ill that she could not get out of bed to use the toilet, Simms said. Simms and others broke protocol by entering the cell to come to her aid, she said.
“We were forced to take care of her because she hadn’t seen any medical attention and she was really sick,” Simms said. “She couldn’t even get up. She’s throwing up and she has diarrhea, where we have to really help her have ability to even sit on the toilet because she’s so weak.”
The flu outbreak comes amid dire warnings that jails and prisons are especially vulnerable to coronavirus infections. The New York City jail system, for example, has reported 38 known cases, spread among inmates and employees, according to Gothamist, a news website.
Visitations and “non-essential movement” within Lafayette Parish Correctional Center have ceased to prevent the introduction and spread of the virus within the jail. Everyone entering the jail is screened for COVID-19 symptoms and sanitation of all areas is being done multiple times per day, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said at a news conference Monday that he is working with the 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, as well as judges, to reduce the inmate population.
The Sheriff’s Office and other Acadiana law enforcement agencies have stopped booking offenders on most misdemeanor charges to limit the influx of new inmates to the jail. Any new inmates booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, separated and monitored for seven days before joining the general jail population, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The total number of inmates at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Monday was 583, a 16 percent drop since Feb. 20, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“If we get something that takes off inside the jail, we have got a huge problem as a community. I am very, very concerned about it,” Garber said Monday.