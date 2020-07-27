Sheriff Becket Breaux said Monday that a St. Martin Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case at the facility.
In an issued statement, the Sheriff’s Office said medical personnel tested the inmate Sunday and St. Martin Hospital and Correctional Center personnel are monitoring the situation. The facility is following all COVID-19 protocols.
“In an effort to lessen the exposure to other incarcerated individuals, we are currently in communication with other public agencies to explore all avenues necessary for expediting pending court cases,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Since February, masks have been mandatory and temperature checks have been routinely administered to prevent COVID-19 and stem its spread. Personnel at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center have been diligently working since February to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking measures such as mandating masks and administering temperature checks for inmates and staff who enter the facility.
The Correctional Center and Sheriff’s Office is routinely cleaned and “stringent protocols” have been in place for booking inmates, the issued statement said.
The state Department of Corrections does not direct local correctional centers, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said Monday, and doesn't enforce any protocols at the local correctional facilities. But the DOC has provided “informational guidance and support” to the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association and local sheriffs during the COVID-19 response, the DOC website says.
To support the local sheriffs, the state designated a vacant camp at the Louisiana State Penitentiary as a place to isolate inmates who are located in local jails that cannot isolate them from the general population, the DOC website said.
“Camp J is staffed independently of the other prison camps and existing Angola inmates have no contact with the Camp J facility housing sick these sick inmates,” the website said.
The DOC confirmed Monday that an employee at the state penitentiary, Sgt. Rosa Thomas, had died from COVID-19. She worked for the state for 13 years.