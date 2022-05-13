The Bayou Church will break ground at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a $12 million, 32,485-square-foot expansion that will replace a hurricane-damaged portion of the facilities and will accommodate growth for decades.
The planned two-year effort, to launch Sunday, is part of the “Decades: Building on the past to shape the future” campaign, through which the church, debt-free and located at 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, will raise funds to pay for construction. The renovation will provide the congregation, which offers services to about 5,000 but draws upon a regular attendance of some 2,000 to 2,200 with a central lobby, new children’s space, a 250-seat multi-purpose worship venue, a coffee shop and multiple restrooms.
Those facilities will replace or add to facilities that were located in the former Roller City building, which The Bayou Church first rented in 1984. That facility, which The Bayou Church incorporated into the campus, was damaged by Hurricane Lili in 2002. The church renovated it and used the facility until Hurricane Delta damaged the roof in October 2020. The church’s insurance adjuster said a microburst had damaged the roof and that repair costs would be greater than tearing it down.
Kent Design Build, headquartered in Mandeville but with an office in Lafayette, will handle construction. KDB has extensive experience in building or renovating churches.
Carol Mills, The Bayou Church’s director of ministries, said the construction will “bring everything together in one location” as well as create greenspace for outdoor activities. “We hope to beautify Kaliste Saloom Road,” she said.
Senior Pastor Sean Walker, speaking to his flock March 13, said what initially “looked like a setback” for the church was actually a “set up” for propelling the church into the future.
Church leaders and members have spent much of their time since Hurricane Delta planning steps forward. Mills said pressure to rebuild was lessened when the pandemic arrived because church services went online.
“That bought us some time,” she said. “This wasn’t our first hurricane.”
Mills said through the planning process, “We knew exactly what we needed,” and donor response to fund raising was record setting. Walker told church members in March that expected gifts and commitments from church members will raise some $15 million, almost enough to cover the construction costs and serve the church’s other ongoing goals.
That’s the most generous campaign return ever for the 53-year-old church, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptists. Walker said the church raised $9.8 million in 2006-2007 and $8.6 million in 2020-2021 — during the pandemic. More than 400 families donated to the Decades campaign by March 13 and additional donations were expected to push The Bayou Church toward its primary goal of full participation in the campaign.
“This is not about a building for us,” Walker said in an issued statement. “This is about helping people know God, find community and make a difference with their lives.”
Mills said The Bayou Church was established by founding pastor Mike Walker before there was a Settler’s Trace, before there was a River Ranch community and while Kaliste Saloom was a two-lane road. Growth in the area has help the church grow, and she says members come from “all over.”
“Decades ago, families sacrificed to build this church on a two-lane road,” Sean Walker said. “We believe it’s our turn to plant a seed for those who aren’t here yet. It’s our turn to invest in the future, and I am so proud of our church family for stepping out in faith to make this possible.”
Mills said there are no specific projections made for the church’s growth, but she said the expansion will set it up for growth at least for another decade and probably more. Worship space is being added for the church, which has three Sunday morning services. The Bayou Church has a staff of 24 as well as some 500 volunteers.
“We were so blessed by the way Lafayette grew,” she said.
She said The Bayou Church offers contemporary services and meets its flock “where they are” in life.