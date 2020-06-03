The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadiana jumped by 54 on Wednesday, with Lafayette and Acadia parishes reporting 18 new cases each, state health officials reported.
The increase in cases may be due in part to increased testing. The results of 940 new tests were included in Wednesday's report for the seven parishes in Acadiana that comprise the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4: Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.
Region 4 has had 2,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 821 in Lafayette Parish, 446 in Acadia Parish and 418 in Iberia Parish.
Statewide, the LDH reported 387 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative total of 41,133 cases. Of those cases, 31,728 patients are presumed to have recovered, leaving about 9,405 active cases in the state.
Meanwhile, the two-day death toll in Louisiana from COVID-19 was 69, with 35 deaths reported Wednesday and 34 reported Tuesday. Four of the 69 were in Acadiana, three in Acadia Parish and one in Lafayette Parish.
St. Landry Parish has lost more residents to the virus than the other six parishes in Region 4 at 54, followed by Iberia with 38 deaths, Lafayette with 27 deaths, Acadia with 26 deaths and St. Martin with 23 deaths.
COVID-19 cases and deaths in Region 4 parishes include:
Lafayette: 821 cases, up 18; 27 deaths, no change
Iberia: 418 cases, up 7; 38 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 306 cases, up 6; 23 deaths, no change
Acadia: 446 cases, up 18; 26 deaths, up 2
St. Landry: 269 cases, up 3; 54 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 81 cases, up 1; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 58 cases, up 1; 3 deaths, no change