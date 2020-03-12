Three upcoming events at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center have been canceled or postponed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release from the venue.
Louisiana Comic Con, scheduled to happen this weekend at the convention center, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The Kiss concert scheduled for Saturday and the Toughest Monster Truck Tour scheduled for March 22-23 at the Cajundome have been postponed.
All three events are being called off by their organizers, not by the Cajundome, due to concerns about COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
Live Nation has rescheduled the Kiss concert for Oct. 7 and the monster truck show to May 29-30 during the Cajun Heartland State Fair.
Tickets previously purchased for either of these events will remain valid for the new date.
Louisiana Comic Con will be issuing refunds from point of purchase method starting Monday.
"While Lafayette Parish is not on the list of parishes with confirmed cases, we support our promoters and the artists in taking proactive action in preventing the spread of the virus," the Cajundome's press release said. "We are disappointed that these events have felt the need to change dates, but we understand their concern."
The Cajundome's release said the venue has been committed to keeping the facility clean and sanitized and has also been following guidelines and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"During upcoming events we are increasing our frequency of cleaning all surfaces, restrooms and concessions areas," the venue said in its release. "We know fans and patrons have many choices in spending their entertainment dollars and we will always strive to make the Cajundome the first choice in Louisiana for live events."