Ochsner Lafayette General will begin offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the community on Wednesday at its vaccine clinic as coronavirus cases surge in Acadiana.

COVID-19 tests and vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Domingue Recreation Center, 901 Mudd Ave. in Lafayette.

Molecular coronavirus testing is available to anyone, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone eligible, which includes those ages 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and those ages 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinations will take place inside of the community center, where masks must be worn in accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards' mandate.

Legal guardian consent is required for those under the age of 18 for both COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Those wishing to be tested for the coronavirus should bring a valid ID and an insurance card, if applicable. Testing will be done via a drive-thru setting to ensure the safety of patients and employees. There is a limit of four people per vehicle for testing, and test results will be available within 72 hours via a patient portal.

Ochsner Lafayette General has administered nearly 61,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020. This week, as part of Ochsner's vaccination efforts, children who receive their vaccine will be given a free swim pass that can be used through Aug. 10 at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center's community pool. Additional prizes will be given away, including Bose speakers and headsets. While walk-ups are accepted, advanced registration is encouraged at OchsnerLG.org/vaccine.