Cox Communications said Friday it won't disconnect anyone's services for 60 days as part of the company's ongoing response to the coronavirus.
The company said it won't disconnect any residential or business customers for inability to pay and will waive any late fees incurred during that time. It will also open Wi-Fi hotspots to keep the public connected, company officials said in an announcment.
“We support the FCC’s efforts to keep America connected during the crisis,” said Pat Esser, Cox president and CEO. “We don’t want our customers who are impacted to worry about losing their Cox services. Our focus is on taking steps to maintain services provided to customers and the general public while ensuring the safety of our employees and customers.”
Cox is also seeking other ways to provide support and relief for customers, officials said.