Lafayette Parish public school students will observe spring break as scheduled and return to classes on April 20 once the state’s coronavirus school closure is lifted, Superintendent Irma Trosclair told parents in a video message Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards closed all state public schools through April 13, but Trosclair said the school system would maintain its current calendar and be closed through April 17. Questions about how the district would handle the closure have been swirling since Edwards’ announcement Friday.

Trosclair encouraged parents to submit their questions to a Google form on the LPSS district website and administrators will post answers to address common questions.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The superintendent thanked the LPSS community for their support during this challenging time.

“I want to take a moment to thank you for your patience, understanding and commitment to prioritizing the safety of our students, staff and school community. Our students and families have been tremendous,” Trosclair said.

LPSS won’t move forward with distance learning during coronavirus shutdown. Here's why. The Lafayette Parish School System has opted to forgo distance learning during the coronavirus closure to avoid widening performance gaps betw…

The district announced Tuesday that distance learning would not be implemented out of concern that students without access to computers or internet at home would be at a disadvantage and would fall behind in instruction. If interested in learning materials, families should reach out to their child’s teacher for recommendations on supplemental resources to keep their students sharp.

The superintendent said parents can visit their child’s school website for their teacher’s email address. Trosclair assured that teachers would be responsive to emails from students and parents.

In a separate letter to school system employees, the district assured that all employees, whether permanent teachers, long-term substitutes or regular supplemental employees, would be compensated at regular levels throughout the school closure.

Payroll direct deposits will continue on schedule, the statement said.

“The Lafayette community is a strong one, made up of individuals who support each other. Such support is even more important as we work collectively to respond to this health crisis,” Trosclair said in the video.

Schools in Lafayette, other areas to offer meals during coronavirus closure; what we know One of the most pressing questions concerning the month-long closure of K-12 schools in Louisiana due to the novel coronavirus is this:

A previous version of this story said students would return to school April 17. The Acadiana Advocate regrets the error.