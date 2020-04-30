Unlike many children his age, Burke Riley is at ease performing on stage for a crowd of people. He's been doing it for as long as he can remember.
What's been less comfortable for the 10-year-old musician is playing music for an online audience through a live video stream.
"I like playing at festivals more than I do at home," Burke said in a phone interview Thursday. "But since we're quarantined, it's what we're having to do."
The Burke Riley Cajun Quintet was set to perform last weekend during Festival International de Louisiane, but the coronavirus restrictions turned the outdoor music festival into a virtual event. The quintet is made up of Burke and children of other Cajun musicians.
It would have been Burke's first time performing at Festival International.
"It kind of brought me down," Burke said. "But my dad said we were going to practice and maybe go on Facebook."
Although the quintet couldn't play together for the virtual event because of the stay-at-home order, Burke was able to perform from home alongside his younger brother, Dolsy, and his father, Grammy-nominated Cajun musician Steve Riley.
The trio is set to perform another virtual show Friday night as part of the Downtown Alive! House Sessions series.
"Me and my dad are going to do some guitar songs together for the first time," Burke said.
In addition to guitar, Burke plays accordion, drums and piano. He picked up drumming at just 1 year old and performed on stage at the age of 3.
Burke's 7-year-old brother also started young.
"I play accordion, guitar, triangle and drums," Dolsy said. "Drums is my favorite."
Like his sons, Steve Riley grew up playing music at a very young age. His father is a classic pianist, and his grandparents played traditional Cajun music.
Steve Riley picked up accordion at the age of 13 and began touring at the age of 15 with Cajun fiddler Dewey Balfa. He started his own band at 18.
Now 50, Steve Riley has temporarily been out of work because of canceled gigs. Every show his band, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, had scheduled through September has been canceled, including some of his favorite events he looks forward to each year.
But the cancellations and the quarantine have provided a new opportunity for Steve Riley to perform alongside his sons in a more intimate setting.
"Right now, these boys are my band," he said. "And I feel really lucky that they're as accomplished as they are, musically. It's a joy to play music with my boys, and to see them get better has been an even bigger joy."
The opportunity hasn't been lost on his youngest son, who said he looks up to his older brother and his dad.
"They teach me new songs," Dolsy said. "And I like learning new songs so I can get better at music."
One of the latest songs is actually a reimagined, quarantine version of "I'm Cajun Cool," which includes new lyrics, including "Stand back 6 feet" and "I ain't goin' to town anytime soon."
Dolsy and Burke earn spending money through their musical performances, which they often use to buy virtual goods in the online video game Fortnite.
The brothers attend Myrtle Place Elementary School; Dolsy is wrapping up second grade, and Burke is finishing up fifth grade. When they're not playing music or Fortnite, they're often riding bikes, swimming or playing football and basketball.
Watch Steve Riley and his sons perform at 7 p.m. Friday during the latest Downtown Alive! house show via facebook.com/downtownalivelft or the Acadiana Open Channel.
"Thanks to everyone for continuing to tune in and watch us and support us through these uncertain times," Steve Riley said. "Their interaction and support are sustaining us in a great way. It means a lot to us as a family and as musicians."