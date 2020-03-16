Catholic Charities of Acadiana has adjusted its services to those experiencing homelessness and hunger in an effort to safely serve the area’s most vulnerable population, spokesman Ben Broussard said Monday.
Broussard said the agency’s clients, especially the homeless, face health challenges in the best of times, and that out of caution for their safety, Catholic Charities is implementing these changes in a “fluid” situation:
- Suspended volunteer activities so that the shelters and St. Joseph Diner can better meet the mandates of “social distancing.” That change started Friday.
- Will serve meals, primarily, to people who live within the four shelters Catholic Charities operates. That will suspend general service to those who live outside the shelter.
- Will follow all protocols within the shelter to make sure those living there are safeguarded from COVID-19, the coronavirus now a global pandemic and which has especially affected Louisiana.
“We have never lived through a pandemic,” Broussard said. “It’s hard to understand the dangers.”
Broussard said Catholic Charities staff will serve the homeless and hungry on a “rotating” schedule.
“We’re going to be serving people,” he said, “but we are going to be doing it without outside help.”
He also said Catholic Charities will not accept outside, “in-kind” services, such as the donation of food from outside sources. That, he said, is in keeping with safeguarding the clients.
Catholic Charities provides nightly shelter to about 150 people experiencing homelessness. That’s about 50 more than capacity. St. Joseph Shelter’s community room floor serves as temporary overflow shelter, but “the limited space combined with the high number of individuals does not allow enough square footage to implement necessary social distancing protocols,” according to a statement issued over the weekend.
The safest and most effective way to help, Broussard said, is by donating at give.classy.org/catholiccharities.
Kim Broudreaux, Catholic Charities of Acadiana CEO, also asked for prayers.
“Please join us in praying for those we serve and for our committed staff who continue to work diligently to make our services possible during these difficult times,” she said.