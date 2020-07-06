Four Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations –- including one in Lafayette -- were closed Monday due to precautions related to the COVID-19 response, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced in an issued statement.
During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.
Locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe and Shreveport will remain closed to the public for an undetermined length of time. That’s following a positive COVID-19 test for an OMV employee, an administrator who held a role at several locations although not one that involved interactions with the public.
OMV urged customers to continue using the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
These OMV offices are closed until further notice: Alexandria, Arcadia, Bogalusa, Clinton, Crowley, Dequincy, Harvey, Houma, Jonesboro, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Oakdale, Shreveport and Tallulah.
Customers seeking reinstatements should use one of the following options: OMV Call Center, 225-925-6146, Option 3; OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, La. 70896.
For a complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, visit https://offices.omv.la.gov/.