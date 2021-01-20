Like so many people who have grown weary of living in a pandemic era, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux had become lax with COVID-19 precautions.
He admits that he felt somewhat invincible to the virus after he skirted illness during a November outbreak at the police station.
"I let my guard down," Boudreaux said. "I thought if I hadn't got it by now, I wasn't going to get it."
The police chief tested positive for the virus on Jan. 14.
He received hospital treatment one day later as his breathing became labored and his oxygen level dropped.
"This is nothing to play with," Boudreaux said. "I've had a bad case of the flu before, and this was way worse than the flu. It was very difficult for me to breathe, and that's why I ended up in the hospital Friday evening. My oxygen levels were dropping, and my fever was rising."
Boudreaux's symptoms began Jan. 12, but he continued to work at the police station until late into the evening on Jan. 14, when he video conferenced into a council meeting happening at the city's town hall.
When asked why he did not quarantine at the onset of his symptoms, Boudreaux said he thought he just had a sinus infection.
When his symptoms worsened to include a fever and changes to his sense of taste, Boudreaux opted to forgo attending the monthly council meeting but continued working in his office at the police station alongside his staff.
"Things were slow around the office, and there really wasn't a whole lot going on," Boudreaux said. "So I really thought it was nothing serious and didn't think it was necessary (to quarantine)."
Boudreaux was tested for COVID-19 in his office after the Jan. 14 council meeting. The result was positive.
The police chief left the office to recover from home, but he did not close the police station at that time.
About 24 hours later, his doctor recommended that he go to the hospital because his blood oxygen level had dipped from the upper 90s to the upper 80s.
Boudreaux received an antibody infusion — which he calls "the best thing they ever made" — at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on Friday but was not admitted into the hospital.
On Sunday night, one of his administrative employees tested positive for the virus.
Boudreaux announced on Monday that he would close the police station for a week at the recommendation of a doctor to ensure the virus didn't spread to more people.
This is the second time the police station has closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
In November, the police station closed after nine administrative employees tested positive for the virus.
"We've been really careful around the office, wearing masks when we go from one office to say the kitchen area or the front desk," Boudreaux said. "We were following the protocol, but I probably let my guard down in a couple of places."
Boudreaux said he is regaining his strength and recovering well at home.
The high fever, difficulty breathing and body aches have subsided. He continues to have extreme fatigue, frequent headaches and a hoarse voice.
"I'm getting stronger every day," Boudreaux said. "Just keep washing your hands. Keep wearing the mask. It's real. It's not a conspiracy."