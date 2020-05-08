Acadiana has seen relatively few new coronavirus cases over the past two days, causing the seven-day rolling average to resume a downward trend.
With nine new cases reported Friday, there have now been a total of 1,472 coronavirus cases in the seven-parish region. The average number of cases reported over seven days dropped for the second straight day, after 11 new cases were reported on Thursday. The decreases followed six consecutive days of increases or no change.
The rolling seven-day average on Friday stood at 15, or just over half what it was two weeks ago. An average of 28.29 cases were reported in the week prior to April 24. No new deaths were reported Friday.
Louisiana saw fewer-than-average cases reported at the end of this as well, with 203 new cases reported Friday. That’s the lowest number of new cases reported since March 22. The statewide seven-day average for new cases across the state was 306.29 on Friday, down from 367.29 on May 1.
COVID-19 cases and deaths Acadiana (administrative Region 4) include:
Lafayette: 481 cases (up 2); 21 deaths
Iberia: 283 cases (up 2); 26 deaths
St. Martin: 255 cases (up 1); 20 deaths
St. Landry: 204 cases (up 1); 49 deaths
Acadia: 142 cases (no change); 11 deaths
Evangeline: 67 cases (up 3); 1 death
Vermilion: 40 cases (no change); 2 deaths
Seven-day rolling averages for Region 4:
5-2: 16.43
5-3: 16.43
5-4: 16.71
5-5: 18.71
5-6: 19.86
5-7: 17.86
5-8: 15.00