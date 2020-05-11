Sixteen new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported Monday in Acadiana, but no new deaths were reported in the seven-parish region.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 31,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 215 from Sunday, including 16 new Acadiana cases.
The number of presumed recoveries from the virus across the state reached 22,608, an increase of 2,209 since Sunday.
No new deaths were reported in the LDH's Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The Acadiana region has a death toll of 133.
Statewide, an additional 29 deaths were reported Monday with another 66 probable deaths, for a total death toll from COVID-19 of 2,242.
In Region 4, the LDH reported 91 of those who died from COVID-19 were white and 44 were black.
For parishes with 25 or more deaths from the virus, the health department releases details by race.
St. Landry Parish, which exceeded 25 deaths on April 21, as of Monday has lost 50 residents to COVID-19, including 40 white residents and 10 black residents, an increase of three white residents and two black residents in the past week. Dr. Tina Stefanski with the LDH Region 4 has said at least one St. Landry Parish nursing home had a cluster of coronavirus cases.
Details were released for the first time Monday about the 26 deaths in Iberia Parish. They include 17 white residents and nine black residents. As The Acadiana Advocate reported Saturday, at least two nursing homes in Iberia Parish have clusters of COVID-19.
St. Mary Parish, which is not part of Region 4, abuts Iberia and St. Martin parishes, which are in Region 4. St. Mary Parish has a death toll of 26 due to the virus, including 14 black residents, 11 white residents and one Asian resident, according to Monday's report. A nursing home in Franklin has a COVID-19 cluster.
Over the weekend, Jefferson Parish surpassed Orleans Parish for the number of confirmed cases. Jefferson Parish as of Monday has 6,755 cases compared with 6,693 in Orleans Parish. The death toll in Orleans remains the highest in the state at 470 compared with 402 in Jefferson Parish.