Louisiana online food delivery ordering tech startup Waitr Holdings Inc. shared a snapshot of its first quarter financial performance which projected a net loss between $2 million and $3 million.

During the same time last year, the company was $24 million in the red, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Waitr has seen a boost in demand for its services during the coronavirus pandemic because restaurants now rely on pick-up and delivery to serve customers.

The company projected its revenue would hit $44 million during first quarter. By comparison, Waitr generated $48 million in revenue during first quarter in 2019.

Complete first quarter results are expected to be released in May.

Waitr had about $39 million in cash as of March 31. The company was profitable for the first time in February after several "strategic initiatives" to increase the revenue for each order and reduce costs. For example, in recent weeks it expanded the delivery areas and partnered with grocery stores for delivery once again.

"We believe these actions allowed us to stabilize and position the company for the long term,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of Waitr in a news release.

Waitr laid off 2,300 drivers across Louisiana in April, some of whom transitioned to become independent contractors. Eliminating employee drivers was a major cost reduction, Grimstad said.

Demand for delivery went down at first but have since been increasing, especially since the state enacted a stay at home order for residents and closed down non-essential businesses in mid-March.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic became more widespread in the U.S., we experienced a decrease in orders in mid-March," Grimstad said. "However, orders started to rebound towards the end of March and have continued to grow in April."

Waitr also sold 8.7 million shares of its stock for $12.2 million between March 20 and April 15 but wants to sell $25 million.

Waitr’s stock was trading around $1.18 per share on Thursday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $11 per share in April 2019. Its market capitalization was $91 million.