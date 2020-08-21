The area’s top health official warned students and parents from Lafayette-area Catholic schools this week to remain vigilant against COVID-19 — all day, every day.
Diocesan spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said that the first weeks of classes at Catholic elementary and high schools were successful for setting down social distancing expectations and other basic protections for students during the pandemic. Some two dozen of the 30 schools were in operation last week.
“But we’ve been hearing about kids walking out of class, taking off their masks and getting into vehicles together,” Rolfes said. “We’ve seen that in schools, and especially in high schools.”
Worrisome, too, for the diocesan school leaders is that children have been discussing sleepovers, parties and other gatherings outside of schools that may help spread the virus.
“What we’re asking of parents is to get on board with us,” Rolfes said. That means practicing social distancing and taking other basic precautions after school and on weekends.
Rolfes said she videoed a short interview with Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 Office of Public Health, to explain to the diocese’s students that fighting to limit the spread COVID-19 is a full-time effort, not just during school hours.
Stefanski said in the video, which is on the Diocese of Lafayette’s website, that levels of COVID-19 remain high and that although children are oftentimes asymptomatic, they do spread the disease through contact with others.
She said participation at parties, sleepovers and other large gatherings could create a domino effect and spread the virus to others.
“That may force quarantines,” she said. “Hospitals could be overwhelmed.”
As a community, she said, Catholic school students and parents should wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands frequently.
“What we risk,” she said, “is schools closing.”
Rolfes said some Catholic schools, such as Teurlings High and Holy Family in Lafayette, have delayed the start of school until Sept. 8.