March was shaping up to be a good month at the Bouree Restaurant in Youngsville. Then things quickly slowed down last weekend as word of the new coronavirus spread.
Owner Tony Robinson, who opened the restaurant in June at 1821 Chemin Metairie Blvd. and employs 18, noticed that only four tables were filled on Friday night. His Saturday brunch — “That’s my bell cow,” he said — sales were down 50%. Same on Sunday.
The news on Monday afternoon wasn’t any better. After Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced bans of gatherings of more than 50 people and closed casinos, bars and movie theaters and limited restaurants to delivery, take-out and drive through only, Robinson was worried what the future holds for his business and others like it.
“We don’t know if we’ll make it, to be honest,” he said. “For the most of us, we’re not corporations. We don’t have a corporate backing. I’m just a new business. I don’t have a lot in the bank to begin with. I’ve lost five (catering jobs) and then I was going to have a private another function that I’m still not clear on.”
Restaurants, hotels and just about every other business in Acadiana will likely struggle in the coming weeks as the state tries to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came after Edwards closed all public schools and prohibited gatherings of 250 or more.
"It's just going to be unlike anything that we've ever seen," said Ben Berthelot, executive director and CEO of Lafayette Travel. "The only kind of benchmark that we have in recent memory is (Hurricane) Katrina and what that did to the hospitality industry, but that was just isolated events here in Louisiana, and the rest of the world was going on about their business."
Business has slowed at many restaurants already, according to data from opentable.com, a website that patrons use to reserve seats at over 60,000 restaurants worldwide. Reservations in the U.S. were down over 40% on Saturday and Sunday and 50% in Louisiana on Sunday.
The hospitality and tourism industries will struggle in the coming weeks, said Gary Wagner, economics professor and Acadiana Business Economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The energy sector will take a hit as well, which will impact Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I’ve never seen this much uncertainty,” Wagner said. “One of the key factors is really how many people are out of work and how long are people out of work. At the broader level, it’s probably difficult to see how we avoid a recession at this point.”
Restaurants in Lafayette Parish, which had their best January ever earlier this year and the best month on record in December, will now try to rely more on Waitr and other delivery services. Waitr’s stock price, which has been a freefall for some time, bounced back Monday to 71 cents per share, its highest since October.
Some restaurants are even considering implementing their own delivery services during the next few weeks to meet customer demand and keep employees working.
It's something John Petersen, a partner of Tula Tacos and Central Pizza in downtown Lafayette, is considering.
"It's definitely possible that there will have to be hours cut back on certain staff just because the nature of the business will be very different for a little while," Petersen said. "We're going to do our best to make up for it in this limited way, but there's a lot of unknowns right now. We'll just have to wait and see."
Petersen expects his team will have to be creative in the coming weeks to ensure the restaurants stay afloat.
"It's not logistically going to be a difficult transition because we know how to do to-go and delivery," he said. "It's about the unknown. We just have to feel our way through it and hope the community that loves to eat out continues to eat in their living rooms while watching Netflix. There's no Netflix in our restaurants, so there's a reason to order out."
Ashley Higginbotham, owner of Toot Toot's Kitchen in Youngsville, is offering free delivery and curbside pickup and began Monday allowing online orders and payments to reduce interactions for customers and her employees as much as possible.
"A 30-day quarantine or shutdown when we still have to pay our taxes and rent and our people, that could make a small business like me go under. I can't afford that," she said. "I'm hoping this only lasts two weeks or so. I understand the seriousness of social distancing and of containing this virus and while our staff are generally young and healthy, we have a lot of customers who fall into that danger zone and we don't want to put them or anyone at risk. But we're all just worried that this could also put small businesses like mine out of business."
At Laura’s II Next Generation, 1904 W. University Ave., staffers on Monday set up their own drive-through service, owner Madonna Broussard said. An employee took a customer’s order, relayed the information to another employee at the door and the food was then delivered to the customer.
It’s just the way to adapt in a difficult time, said owner Madonna Broussard, who noted her restaurant survived other shutdowns due to weather — including the 2016 flood — and survived. Business has slowed — Sunday’s leftovers were given to the Lafayette Fire Department — but she’s going to stay positive.
“We’re in here just hunkering down and trying to make it through,” she said. “We’ve been down, but it takes a lot to come back. Every day — we don’t close. We depend on each day. I’m very proud of our government for keeping us aware. I want everybody to be safe, and I’m going to do as they say.”