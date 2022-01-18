The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recorded explosive growth in positive cases of COVID-19, as students, faculty and staff returned to campus last week. Classes began Jan. 12.
The campus’ COVID-19 online dashboard reflected 153 positive cases reported from Jan. 9-15. Those included 47 faculty/staff cases, 98 self-reported cases from students and eight new cases on campus. The numbers for last week grew slightly Tuesday as people returned to campus after the Martin Luther King Jr. three-day weekend break and reported their cases during the day.
That showed a big increase of positive cases from the previous week, before most students arrived. From Jan. 2-9 UL Lafayette had 52 faculty/staff cases, 19 reported student cases and nine students confirmed on campus.
By comparison, the campus had not recorded more 30 cases in a week since September.
Campus spokesperson Eric Maron said to offset what was expected to be a spike in cases from the COVID-19 omicron variant, teachers were given the latitude to move in-person to online delivery from Jan. 12 through Jan. 28.
Other campus precautions include cancelation of in-person student organization events, on and off campus, and social distancing was encouraged in work areas. If workspaces were too small to accommodate social distancing, supervisors were told to change work schedules to effect social distancing.
All employees and students were mandated to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces on campus unless in private offices.
Cami Geisman, spokesperson for the University of Louisiana System, said UL Lafayette’s situation was not unusual. All of the UL System’s institutions that are now open are struggling with spikes in positive COVID-19 cases. She said some campuses, such as the University of New Orleans, are not yet open.
“The systemwide guidance from the summer remains in play,” she said. In areas of high transmission of cases — that includes all of Louisiana — faculty, students and staff are mandated to mask indoors.
“We believe it is keeping campus communities safe,” she said.