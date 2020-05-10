Londyn Dugas declared May 5 the "best day ever."
The 6-year-old girl wasn't celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Instead, she woke up to a wiggly tooth that eventually broke free from her gums. Londyn couldn't wait for a visit from the Tooth Fairy later that night. But first, she had to mask up for a visit to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.
This was the day Londyn's foster parents would officially become Mom and Dad to her and her 3-year-old sister, Paris.
"It just felt natural," said Melissa Dugas, who fostered the girls for a year before officially adopting them last Tuesday. "It just felt like we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."
Theirs was one of four adoption proceedings last week at the Lafayette courthouse and the first in Louisiana since mid-March, when Gov. John Bel Edwards closed court rooms to non-emergency proceedings because of the novel coronavirus.
Two of the four adoptions happened remotely via video conference. The other two, including the Dugas family's, happened at the courthouse, where a Zoom call allowed loved ones to witness the ceremony.
"So many times, we'll have adoptions where I'll have 50 people come in wearing shirts that might say 'Baby Dugas' or something like that," said Judge Thomas Duplantier, who led the four adoption proceedings. "It was a little hard telling them they couldn't have their family there."
About a dozen people watched the Dugas proceeding via live video, including the state case workers assigned to Londyn and Paris as well family members.
Melissa Dugas' mom, Gayle Guttry, was one of them.
"It was just so exciting to be able to see it," Guttry said. "It was like we were there, and it just made us feel closer. For this child I prayed for many years, and they weren't just blessed with one. They were blessed with two children."
Londyn and Paris pressed their tiny faces against the computer screen to interact with their grandmother and others on the video call before the ceremony.
After their adoption was finalized, Melissa and David Dugas added a third female to their family: a schnauzer puppy named Sarah.
They'd been planning to add a furry friend to their family for weeks, but they didn't initially plan for both adoptions to happen on the same day.
The court case was originally scheduled for April, and their puppy was going to be ready on May 6.
When the family realized their adoption was rescheduled for May 5, the day before their puppy's adoption date, they asked if they could bring Sarah home a day early to commemorate the occasion.
When asked if she had a good day, Paris squealed "yeah!" before imitating the sound an elephant makes. The girl, who celebrated her third birthday two days before she was adopted, had remembered the huge, stuffed elephant in the courtroom.
"Happy" is the word Paris used to describe the day.
Duplantier had purchased the stuffed animal and a balloon to celebrate the state's first adoption proceedings in nearly two months.
"It's not something I do every time," Duplantier said. "I was just trying to make it as normal and as fun as it could be in the world we're in."
Even the elephant wore a face mask for the occasion.
Duplantier, who handles child welfare cases for Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, asked his colleagues if they would mind him rescheduling proceedings from mid-March through May that had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The courthouse isn't officially reopened, but Duplantier said these could be considered emergency proceedings.
The other judges welcomed his proposal, as did the governor's office.
Four more adoption proceedings are scheduled to happen this week at the Lafayette courthouse.
"Many of these cases can last two years," Duplantier said. "These families are so anxious and ready. Even when we terminate a parental right, it can take six to eight months for the adoption to be finalized. The kids are with them at least, but many of them change their surnames. I think all four of the ones we did were very grateful and overwhelmed for the opportunity."
Melissa and David Dugas had dreamed of having children to call their own for more than a decade.
They hoped to have biological children and perhaps later adopt through foster care, but after years of trying, they never became pregnant.
"Even when I was a kid, I had always thought about adopting," Melissa Dugas said. "But I wanted to have my kids first and then like adopt another one later. It just always seemed like a good-thing-to-do kind of thing, but you just never know your journey."
She became emotional during the adoption, and her husband became emotional the following day as he talked about what it means to him to give these children a loving, stable home.
David Dugas' mother and her siblings spent time in foster care as children after their mother was institutionalized for postpartum depression in the late 1960s.
Although David Dugas said his mom and uncle were cared for in decent homes, their other siblings weren't as lucky. It's something his mom didn't talk openly about. She died in 2010, so she didn't get to watch her son become a father.
David Dugas recently reconnected with his uncle who went through foster care alongside his mother, and he's been supportive of the family's foster-to-adopt journey.
"My uncle was just through-the-roof excited about us adopting the kids," David Dugas said. "He told me my mom would be over-the-moon excited for us too. We know it would have meant a lot to her, and my uncle says he's very proud of me, having gone through the same thing."
His uncle has also has helped the older of the Dugas children understand what's happening.
"Londyn has been able to talk to his uncle about it," Melissa Dugas said. "He was in foster care, and he's been someone she can relate to, a caring adult who understands what she's going through."
Duplantier said he's starting to see more child welfare cases again after a noticeable dip in reports last month.
"We're just now catching up on some of the domestic violence situations, the substance abuse-exposed newborns," the judge said. "The biggest concern we have in the child-welfare world is that these kids are not in school, and they're not being seen on a daily basis by a third-party person. Now, the mandated reporters are the hospitals and the police, and we're also relying on neighbors and relatives and others to report the neglect and the issues that are going on."
Duplantier said they aren't seeing more or less of these cases right now, but there's a fear that cases will increase as COVID-19 restrictions ease up and people start leaving their homes more in the coming weeks and months.
That's one reason facilitating adoptions was a priority for Duplantier.
Although cases are shared among judges, Duplantier is the one who handled Londyn and Paris' case, ultimately terminating rights of the girls' birth parents in his courtroom months before the adoption was finalized.
"The Dugases were a little special for me," Duplantier said. "The girls were just adorable. They went up to the computer and saw their relatives on the screen and talked to them before we had the ceremony and all of that."
A few hours earlier, little Londyn showed her foster parents the wiggly tooth.
"It was kind of like sticking out right here," Londyn said as she poked her tongue through a hole in her bottom row of teeth. "And I like pulled it out, and I said, 'Here it is!'"
The next morning, she eagerly showed Mom and Dad the money left behind by the Tooth Fairy.
Londyn added the $1 bill to six others in her Velcro wallet. She's not sure what she'll buy with the cash, but she knows how much she wants.
"I'm gonna buy some stuff," Londyn said. "I'm gonna save it and try to get a lot."