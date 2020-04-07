People are always telling us they wish we would publish more good news. Sometimes — in the middle of a global pandemic, for example — good news can be hard to find. But it is out there.
We are looking for acts of kindness being demonstrated across Acadiana in this time of uncertainty and need.
Some kind gestures are more visible:
A car dealership launched a volunteer effort to run errands and deliver groceries for sheltering-in-place seniors.
Signs appeared at hospitals, clinics, hospice centers and other places thanking health care workers for taking care of us.
Others are less obvious, simple gestures of neighbors who are simply trying help each other. But to the recipients of these acts of kindness, they are no less meaningful.
Help us tell these stories by teling us about kindness that you've experienced. It can be big or small. If you want to be part of our coverage, send your acts of kindness to theadvocate.com/site/forms/acts_of_kindness/acts_of_kindness/.
A happy heart
Neil Thibeaux got a little help in celebrating his 4th birthday Tuesday morning as friends, family, and a Lafayette fire truck rolled by his home.
Some made signs and others wore fun masks and costumes for the occasion.
"It makes my heart happy," Neil told his mom, Cassie, after the parade passed.
Thibeaux said Neil had been looking forward to celebrating his birthday with classmates. That was before a global pandemic neccessitated social distancing.
Instead, family friends and classmates came to Neil in the form of a brithday parade. Neighbors sat on their lawns and wished him happy birthday. Heck, even strangers got in on the action with passersby honking and waving at the boy.
Grown-ups like birthdays, too
Jan Risher's birthday was March 24. She hosted several virtual celebrations, including a scavenger hunt and a dance party where she invited people and created a link for each to join the party at a specific time. Another friend led dances with simple instructions.
In addition, Jan was treated to a birthday parade.
"It was wonderful," she said. "They lined up down the street and then my husband asked me to come out front."
About 14 of her friends planned the parade for a week, she said.
"They decorated their cars. Most of them blared a song with particular meaning tied to an experience we shared. It was fun and fab!"
And in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Lunchtime pick-up
Margaret Pereira Albert was practicing social distancing the other day by using the drive-thru to pick up a prescription at a local pharmacy. What she saw prompted her act of kindness.
"I saw the pharmacy staff literally running themselves ragged," she said on Facebook. "It was nearing lunch time, so I asked if they had eaten and how many were there? Rotolo’s pizza helped me with pizza, salad, drinks, and dinnerware.
"The look on their faces when I drove up is something that I’ll cherish for some time to come."
Here are a couple other mentions that have been previously reported in stories, but bear repeating because they are, after all, acts of kindness.
- Professional Arts Pharmacy has committed to donating more than 1,000 4-ounce bottles of pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizers to local law enforcement and healthcare workers. The pharmacy has already delivered 150 bottles to hospice agencies and the Lafayette Sheriff’s Department and plan to deliver the reminder later this week and next week as more supplies are received.
- The Lafayette Ladies Tennis League has raised more than $7,000 through a gofundme.com effort called Health Care Heroes. The money they raise goes toward purchasing meals for busy health care workers, primarily emergency room and intensive care unit personnel.