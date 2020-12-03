Acadiana is pressing its capacity for hospitalizing COVID-19 patients, with a boom in new patients since Halloween.
Tina Stefanski, Region 4 administrator for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, said there were 226 patients in the region hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 53 hospitalized COVID patients a month ago. She said the patient count doubled in two weeks and doubled again.
Stefanski said people in the region began to let their guard down at Halloween and again at Thanksgiving. She said the positivity rate has climbed to 11% to 13% in the region, up from 5% to 6%. The positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus of those who have been tested overall. She said the goal is to keep the positivity rate under 10%.
The peak number of COVID case admissions to hospitals was 304 on July 22.
“We cannot sustain that,” Stefanski said of the recent steep increase in patients, which has made Acadiana comparable to areas like Shreveport, Monroe and the Northshore. She said that the Lafayette area has more hospitalized COVID patients than New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Additional patients here might have to seek treatment and care elsewhere in the state.
“You might end up in New Orleans,” she said, adding there’s additional chances of transferring patients out of state for care.
Stefanski spoke Thursday over a Zoom call with the Rotary Club of Lafayette. Paul Molbert, vice president at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, said not only would more cases take up needed hospital bed space, but it would tax the staff power that hospitals have for caring for patients now. As far as importing additional health care professionals to help in Acadiana, he said, “There’s no more cavalry to bring in.”
Stefanski said increases in COVID-19 cases were sharpest among those ages 18-29. Those 65 and older, she said, should “stay put” — stay at home — to avoid the higher risk of infection, hospitalization and death.
People can affect the spread of the novel coronavirus by taking simple steps, she said: “Don’t have big parties. Don’t rent out big places for families to gather. Stop and look at the greater community good.”
Stefanski said science is finding out more about how to better combat COVID-19. She said researchers have learned that masks give additional protection to those who wear them as well as protection for others. She also said the needed period for quarantines may be reduced; she was expecting to join a call Thursday afternoon to discuss that possibility.
In response to a question, she also acknowledged precautions exercised to protect again COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is helping to keep low rates of seasonal flu.