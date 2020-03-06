There were no cases of coronavirus identified in Louisiana as of noon Friday, but with more testing getting underway this weekend, that is likely to change, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said.

Stefanski participated in a news conference Friday afternoon at Lafayette City Hall as news broke that a Lafayette Middle School teacher has self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution because she traveled recently out of the country. The teacher did not travel to an area where coronavirus is prevalent, the Lafayette Parish School System announced. The Centers for Disease Control recommends a 14-day quarantine upon returning to the U.S. after traveling to other countries, particularly China, Iran, South Korea or Italy, where the virus is in widespread circulation.

Lafayette Middle School teacher self-quarantined after travel abroad A teacher at Lafayette Middle School is on self-quarantine after traveling abroad recently.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No one in the Acadiana area has been tested for coronavirus, Stefanski said, because there is no one who has returned from a high-risk area and meets the CDC criteria for testing. The CDC has changed its criteria in the last few days, she said.

As more testing takes place in Louisiana, Stefanski said, the coronavirus probably will be found here.

“It’s likely as testing is expanded to more groups, as soon as today and this weekend, it is likely cases will be identified in Louisiana,” she said.

The state public health lab in Baton Rouge received a supply of test kits from the CDC, so samples will be sent there for testing under strict criteria, Stefanski said. Two private labs are expected to open by Monday with different test kits where physicians with patients who don't meet the CDC's criteria but want to be tested may do so.

“There’s no cause for alarm,” Stefanski said.

As high as 80% of the population, she said, is not at high risk of getting seriously ill from the virus. Unfortunately, those most at risk appear to be people 65 years old or older and those with chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, liver or heart disease.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the community, including city-parish officials and local and state health agencies, are prepared to respond if the coronoavirus is detected here.

Acadiana remains a hot spot for flu, not the coronavirus, Stefanski said. Anyone experiencing high fever, body aches and a strong cough should be tested for the flu.

"Unfortunately, there's some very sick people" from the flu, she added.

The best way to prevent stomach bugs, colds, the flu and coronavirus is to wipe down surfaces like doorknobs and phones with cleaner, and avoid touching your face.

Stefanski also advised against shaking hands and hugging when greeting people at this time to reduce the risk of spreading those bugs.

UL cancels Study Abroad program in Italy amid coronavirus concerns The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the summer 2020 semester.