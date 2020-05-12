Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Acadiana and a single death, bringing the total number dead in Acadiana to 134.
St. Landry Parish's death toll rose to 51 with the single death reported by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday.
Statewide, 39 additional deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,347, including 2,281 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 66 probable deaths. The deaths in St. Landry Parish account for 2% of those in the state. Together, the seven parishes of the LDH's Region 4 account for 6% of the state's deaths.
Only 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, bringing the total to 1,539.
Statewide, 235 new cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 32,050. But 22,608 people with the virus are presumed recovered, leaving 9,442 active cases in the state.
Case and death totals for parishes in Region 4 include:
Lafayette: 512 cases, up 4; 22 deaths, no change
Iberia: 287 cases, up one; 26 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 264 cases, up four; 21 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 215 cases, up one; 51 deaths, up one
Acadia: 152 cases, no change; 11 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 68 cases, up one; one death, no change
Vermilion: 41 cases, no change; two deaths, no change