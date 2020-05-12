ACA.coronalaf.01.051320
Buy Now

Elizabeth Delahoussaye, RN, left, and Rochel Glaude, LPN, work at the COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing site at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Acadiana and a single death, bringing the total number dead in Acadiana to 134.

St. Landry Parish's death toll rose to 51 with the single death reported by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday.

Statewide, 39 additional deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,347, including 2,281 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 66 probable deaths. The deaths in St. Landry Parish account for 2% of those in the state. Together, the seven parishes of the LDH's Region 4 account for 6% of the state's deaths.

Only 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, bringing the total to 1,539.

Statewide, 235 new cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 32,050. But 22,608 people with the virus are presumed recovered, leaving 9,442 active cases in the state.

Case and death totals for parishes in Region 4 include:

Lafayette: 512 cases, up 4; 22 deaths, no change

Iberia: 287 cases, up one; 26 deaths, no change

St. Martin: 264 cases, up four; 21 deaths, no change

St. Landry: 215 cases, up one; 51 deaths, up one

Acadia: 152 cases, no change; 11 deaths, no change

Evangeline: 68 cases, up one; one death, no change

Vermilion: 41 cases, no change; two deaths, no change

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments