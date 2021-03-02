Lake Charles’ Catholic bishop is recovering at his home from COVID-19, the diocese confirms, but continues to improve, a spokesman said.

Most Rev. Glen John Provost, 71, a Lafayette native and longtime priest who formerly served in the Diocese of Lafayette, wrote Catholics in the Lake Charles diocese Feb. 25 to thank them for their prayers and encouragement since learning he had tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago.

“Always conscious of a prevailing sense of gratitude to Almighty God, I wish to thank all of you who have offered your prayers for my recovery from COVID and reached out with generous assistance,” he wrote in a statement issued on the diocesan website.

“Excellent doctors and medical professionals have extended expert care to me and continue to do so. According to my doctors, there is improvement, but we must be vigilant. Along with the many others who have endured this illness, I share in your sufferings and offer them up for the good of the Church in the Diocese of Lake Charles,” he said in his message. “Suffering is always an invitation to God’s love and has meaning when joined to the sufferings of our Lord Himself.”

Provost, a Lafayette native, served as associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Abbeville; pastor at St. Leo IV Parish in Roberts Cove; pastor of the Cathedral of St. John Evangelist in Lafayette; and pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette before his elevation to bishop of Lake Charles in 2007. Among his degrees is a master’s in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Very Rev. Ruben Buller, vicar general of the Lake Charles diocese, said Monday that he speaks with Provost daily and confirms his improvement. He said through his illness the bishop has suffered from exhaustion, mostly.

“He is limited in what he can do with no contact with other people, but he is working from his home office,” Buller said. “I’m sure he is exhausted from all the other work he is doing, too.”

The Diocese of Lake Charles sustained damages — perhaps totaling as much as $60 million — from hurricanes Laura on Aug. 27 and Delta on Oct. 9. The first inflicted damages with winds of up to 150 mph, the second dropped some 20 inches of rain on the diocese, which includes five civil parishes.

Buller said that several of the 60 priests have suffered from COVID, in addition to nuns who serve in the diocese.